Editorial: Reasons not to rush vote on horse track

Only the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission will stand in the way of a proposed horse track and eventual casino in North Platte if the City Council grants a conditional use permit Tuesday night.
No one spoke against the proposed permit at the Planning Commission’s July 27 meeting. That panel voted unanimously to recommend council approval of the project led by Hastings quarter horse racetrack operator Brian Becker.
Even so, this project stands to impact North Platte’s economic future as deeply as the Platte River Mall redevelopment and Sustainable Beef LLC’s still-pending meatpacking project.
Majorities of Nebraskans and Lincoln County residents indeed voted in November to approve the petition initiatives allowing “racinos” at horse tracks.
Nonetheless, the council has a duty to scrutinize the horse-track/casino project just as thoroughly — with ample opportunities for public comment — as it did the mall project and still is doing with Sustainable Beef’s meatpacking plant.
Approval Tuesday night would come just a bit over two months after the racetrack/casino project became public.
The mall project took six months from Rev Development LLC’s mall purchase — which everyone knew about — to final approval. The beef-plant clock is at the five-month mark, and ticking, since it went public.
Voter approval of racinos does not carry an automatic obligation to approve the very first such proposal to come along.
There are questions the council should ask and have answered regarding whether the Beckers’ proposal is the best possible one for planting a horse track and casino on prime Interstate 80 frontage.
» Though the Beckers have been running a one-day quarter horse meet in Hastings since 2004, they admitted at the Planning Commission hearing that they’ve lost money doing so for 20 years.
They also admitted they’re counting on the casino — which can’t be licensed until they get a North Platte horse track established — to provide the purse money and support to make pari-mutuel horse racing work west of Grand Island.
» But no one yet knows if the Beckers can accomplish that even at Hastings, where they — like Nebraska’s other five licensed horse tracks — intend to add a casino in the hope of growing their racing schedule to 30 days.
They eventually hope for 30-day racing meets not just at North Platte but also at a generally identical “racino” at Scottsbluff-Gering.
And now Canterbury Park, a well-established racetrack/casino operation near Minneapolis, is separately proposing one for the east I-80 exit at Kimball.
That would make three pari-mutuel tracks — two of them by a group with no proven success record — in a sparsely populated area where no tracks have existed before.
» Setting aside the horse-racing aspect, is it a given that three major casinos all can succeed in western Nebraska? Not every casino rakes in the dough, either.
» Finally, one must take seriously the potential social costs from increased gambling addiction, both on addicts’ families and on our law enforcement agencies and courts.
Yes, the “racino” initiatives guarantee cuts to North Platte and Lincoln County from a project’s state gaming taxes. That money won’t all come right away, though.
Is the council confident it’ll take in enough to offset costs to taxpayers? And if too many people gamble rather than shop, what does that do to local sales-tax income (which by law cannot be collected at the track)?
The very fact that the Minneapolis-area racetrack/casino wants to enter the western Nebraska market suggests — at the very least — that North Platte hasn’t yet heard the best possible deal it can get.
Yes, the Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma is involved in the Beckers’ proposal. Their Global Gaming Solutions isn’t the primary applicant, however, at least based on the Planning Commission testimony. The Beckers are.
Would Global Gaming Solutions, which has a lot of experience in Oklahoma and Texas, be as involved in North Platte as Canterbury Park would be in Kimball?
The Beckers’ North Platte license won’t be up for approval at next month’s Racing and Gaming Commission meeting.
A month’s delay would make it three months since North Platte Exposition and Racing came forward. Their would-be I-80 location is too visible and valuable not to be certain it’s being put in the best possible hands.
For these reasons and others, we suggest a council vote to table Tuesday night would be in North Platte’s best interests.