Editorial: Reasons not to rush vote on horse track

That would make three pari-mutuel tracks — two of them by a group with no proven success record — in a sparsely populated area where no tracks have existed before.

» Setting aside the horse-racing aspect, is it a given that three major casinos all can succeed in western Nebraska? Not every casino rakes in the dough, either.

» Finally, one must take seriously the potential social costs from increased gambling addiction, both on addicts’ families and on our law enforcement agencies and courts.

Yes, the “racino” initiatives guarantee cuts to North Platte and Lincoln County from a project’s state gaming taxes. That money won’t all come right away, though.

Is the council confident it’ll take in enough to offset costs to taxpayers? And if too many people gamble rather than shop, what does that do to local sales-tax income (which by law cannot be collected at the track)?

The very fact that the Minneapolis-area racetrack/casino wants to enter the western Nebraska market suggests — at the very least — that North Platte hasn’t yet heard the best possible deal it can get.