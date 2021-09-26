Editorial: Redistricting: Rural west takes hit again

Two vital truths were again exposed in Friday’s legislative debate over Unicameral redistricting. Western Nebraskans dare not forget them.

After losing District 39 to the east in the 1990s and District 49 a decade ago, now the west would see District 36 carved up and shipped to western Sarpy County under a revised map that won 43-5 first-round approval Friday.

For the third time in 30 years, Nebraska’s “East Coast” marched in lockstep to uphold the first truth: Nebraska’s 500 miles are much, much longer east to west than they are west to east.

(Why? Maybe because folks driving west must go uphill all the way ... roughly 6 feet a mile?)

State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard rightly called out the Redistricting Committee for deciding (when have we seen this before?) that Grand Island was as far “west” as they needed to come for public hearings on district maps.

Let us be clear: We’re not protesting the inevitability that rural Nebraska as a whole again must give up a seat to satisfy the “one man, one vote” constitutional principle affirmed in a key 1962 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

But with 90 “greater Nebraska” counties to work with, why must the western half of our state always give up a district to Omaha?