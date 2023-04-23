Newspapers can’t count on winning such prestigious statewide honors as the Nebraska Press Association’s annual Omaha World-Herald Community Service Award and Service to Agriculture Award.

They can’t deliberately set out to win them, either. Not if they’re serving their readers the right way.

The NPA, which announced the awards’ 2023 weekly and daily winners at its Lincoln convention last weekend, first presented its Community Service Award in 1923. It added the Service to Agriculture Award at its 1954 convention.

For the third consecutive year, The Telegraph has been named the daily Community Service Award winner (and in the award’s centennial year besides).

And for the second straight year, our paper swept both daily awards.

Please forgive us for sharing here our deepest gratitude to the NPA, the World-Herald and especially you, the readers we serve and who support our work through your subscriptions.

Omaha’s Aksarben Foundation, previously called the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben, sponsored these awards from 1950 to 1998. The World-Herald became sponsor the next year.

As a Nebraska newspaper, to win one of these awards means we’ve excelled in what we call community journalism. It’s our mission to tell our readers’ stories and give them the information they need to survive, thrive and carry out their duties as citizens. It’s why we’re here.

To sweep both awards in a given year is immensely humbling. To sweep two years in a row? Beyond belief, really.

Now we’ve won five of these awards over three years. They’re not the first Ak-Sar-Ben/World-Herald awards in our paper’s history. But it had been awhile prior to 2021.

Telegraph again sweeps NPA World-Herald awards, wins 2nd in sweepstakes The Telegraph captured its third consecutive Community Service Award and second straight Service to Agriculture award during Saturday's closing day of the Nebraska Press Association's 150th anniversary convention in Lincoln.

It helps to have great material, as we wrote here after last year’s sweep. And North Platte has been on fire as a community these past three years in renewing itself economically.

We’ve had great stories to tell: voters’ resounding Quality Growth Fund renewal in 2020; the Sustainable Beef and District 177 projects in 2021; and the North Platte Recreation Complex sales-tax vote and the state’s Perkins County Canal revival in 2022. Those are the subjects behind our five awards.

As a news team, we did nothing to start those stories. You, our neighbors, did. We covered them as thoroughly and informatively as we could.

That was especially true with then-Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Perkins canal proposal, which dusted off an abandoned 129-year-old project almost everyone had forgotten. Including us.

When Ricketts announced it in January 2022, our newsroom’s first reaction was: “What canal?” Once we answered that and told you, then we asked: “Where’s the water coming from?”

We found out and told you that, too. That’s community journalism.

It’s harder to do these days. We don’t have the number of bodies we used to. Maybe that’s why winning five of a possible six top NPA awards in three years means so much to us.

As long as you tell us your stories and enable us to tell them, we’ll keep telling them back.