Editorial: Ricketts puts W. Neb. needs in spotlight

We can’t remember the last time western Nebraska figured so prominently in a governor’s State of the State message.
But during Gov. Pete Ricketts’ formal State Capitol speech Thursday and his North Platte followup Friday, our region’s needs shared the platform at least equally with projects the governor proposes for eastern Nebraska.
It remains to be seen whether everything to which Ricketts wants to apply federal COVID-19 aid or state revenue surpluses will come to pass.
But just think about this brief list of projects addressed in his budget plan and their overall estimated costs (including, but not necessarily limited to, the state’s proposed share):
» State help with building North Platte’s $325 million Sustainable Beef LLC beef plant.
» A new marina, formal entrance and road improvements at Lake McConaughy, part of $200 million of statewide water-related projects by a special Unicameral committee. » Finally — out of the blue — a $500 million plan for a modern version of an abandoned, mostly forgotten 1890s canal project to divert South Platte River water from extreme northeast Colorado for Nebraska irrigation.
That’s over $1 billion among the three plans, with the lion’s share coming from Washington’s pandemic relief dollars and unusually bulging state coffers.
We’d be remiss not to acknowledge state leaders’ recognition that Nebraska’s economic future requires the 500-mile-long vision represented by Ricketts’ embrace of these three projects. Bravo.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t points to bring up, though we consider them observations rather than objections.
In the same order:
» The $15 million in COVID-19 aid Ricketts is recommending for the beef plant falls well short of the $75 million state Sen. Mike Groene hopes to secure to lessen Sustainable Beef’s expected construction debt.
The tipping point, for better or worse, involves what the feds count as an eligible project expense under Congress’ conditions in the 2021 American Relief Plan Act.
Those conditions say ARP funds must be directly related to an expense or problem caused by the pandemic.
We think Groene makes a good argument that beef supply crunches and soaring grocery prices in COVID-19’s first months surely qualify.
That said, governments that judge wrongly face the risk of having to pay the money back to Washington after spending it.
Water and sewer projects are widely considered to be safe uses of ARP money. Ricketts’ $15 million thus targets the costs Sustainable Beef will face in installing its planned system to pretreat the plant’s wastewater before it goes to North Platte’s neighboring treatment plant.
It will be up to the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee to decide what the state can and should spend from COVID-19 aid. Groene plans to make his $75 million case there.
Both types of aid would be better, but any type and amount would be welcome.
» Our Ogallala and Keith County neighbors have argued for many, many years that McConaughy, the state’s most popular outdoor tourist attraction, wasn’t being treated accordingly in state investments.
That can’t be said any longer, and not just because the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission stepped up its game after hundreds from three states showed up at Lake Mac two Januarys ago to protest since-discarded camping restrictions.
State senators pitched in last year by allowing Game and Parks to boost nonresident permit fees to capture more funds for Lake Mac from its hordes of summertime Colorado visitors.
But they also explicitly charged the special committee examining statewide water projects to make McConaughy one of its key priorities. Last week’s proposals resulted.
Again, bravo.
» And then there’s this canal project, which surely will rate comment by itself in this space for months and years to come.
If you didn’t know Perkins County’s early settlers had tried and failed to build a canal from Sedgwick County 128 years ago — or that Nebraska had preserved its right to try again in a 1923 compact with Colorado — well, we forgot, too.
It might well take years to build this canal, if it’s built at all. But Ricketts’ sudden embrace of it reflects what High Plains residents have known since white settlement began: We live and die with water.
We’re just digging into this story long hidden in our region’s history. Keep checking our news pages for what happened before with this canal — and what may happen next.