Editorial: Ricketts puts W. Neb. needs in spotlight

It will be up to the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee to decide what the state can and should spend from COVID-19 aid. Groene plans to make his $75 million case there.

Both types of aid would be better, but any type and amount would be welcome.

» Our Ogallala and Keith County neighbors have argued for many, many years that McConaughy, the state’s most popular outdoor tourist attraction, wasn’t being treated accordingly in state investments.

That can’t be said any longer, and not just because the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission stepped up its game after hundreds from three states showed up at Lake Mac two Januarys ago to protest since-discarded camping restrictions.

State senators pitched in last year by allowing Game and Parks to boost nonresident permit fees to capture more funds for Lake Mac from its hordes of summertime Colorado visitors.

But they also explicitly charged the special committee examining statewide water projects to make McConaughy one of its key priorities. Last week’s proposals resulted.

Again, bravo.