Whenever June comes, North Platte welcomes visitors from everywhere. Big Boys included.

It’s been that way for 55 years now, since the forks of the Platte first staged Nebraskaland Days as permanent host of our state’s official celebration.

We’ve built a great deal on that gift. We welcomed the just-concluded Miss Nebraska competition for the first time in 1985. Miss Rodeo Nebraska, which begins today, followed in 1991.

What began here in 1968 as a weeklong event has grown into nearly an entire “festival month,” powered by a tradition of hospitality bequeathed us by William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody and the women who conceived and sustained the World War II Canteen.

What we weren’t expecting this particular June was the last-minute but always cherished visit of Union Pacific’s mighty “Big Boy” No. 4014 steam locomotive.

He dropped by last week as Miss Nebraska and its spinoff Miss Nebraska Teen contest opened. He’ll be back from Omaha’s College World Series when our showcase month ends.

It’s always wonderful to see train fans from near and far line our downtown tracks when they hear one of U.P.’s legendary steamers is showing up.

Still more visitors. And another chance to show passersby a good time.

It’s another reminder that this place, for all the times we feel isolated and forgotten during our long winters, in fact has been on this nation’s successive trunk lines since the fur traders moved back and forth through here two centuries ago.

Here’s to all the people, living and dead, who have kept North Platte on the map.

Nebraskaland Days is for us, too, of course. Col. Cody may have borrowed from his “Old Glory Blowout” of Independence Day 1882 in launching Buffalo Bill’s Wild West a year later. But he put on that celebration for the people of North Platte, not the world.

The two-week-long blowout that starts officially Tuesday got its start in Lincoln. But Buffalo Bill’s spirit was palpable even when it was there. It only made sense to permanently move it to his chosen hometown.

In truth, we’ve been making June special here even longer. We’ll crown the next Miss Rodeo Nebraska Wednesday night at the kickoff of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, already a fixture in North Platte for two decades when it was absorbed into Nebraskaland Days.

When NLD goes on parade Saturday, it’ll be one edition shy of 60 years since the first one in the state capital in 1964. (It’d be the 60th parade this year but for that rotten pandemic three years back. At least we got the rodeo in that year, albeit two months late.)

A massive parade was part of Cody’s 1882 Fourth of July extravaganza. It was always part of the spectacle as the Wild West performed throughout the nation, in Canada and in Europe. Nothing could honor our city’s most famous citizen more than Nebraskaland Days on Parade.

Winters are behind us for now. The hottest part of summer still lies ahead. But on these days, the year’s longest days, we can cheer on brave rodeo competitors and our great festival’s closing concerts as the sun fades into warm dusk behind the Wild West Arena grandstand.

Say hi to your neighbors and those folks who got off Interstate 80 to see what all the fuss is about. It’s festival month in North Platte. The best of all months.