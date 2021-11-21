Editorial: State aid plan aims to help every school

Being between Unicameral sessions as we are, it’s too early for anyone to get excited about yet another proposal to bring state school aid up and local property taxes down.
State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, who unveiled the newest plan Thursday, undoubtedly knows the obstacles ahead.
But we do see one definitive victory in Walz’s plan for those of us literally or figuratively west of Lincoln’s O Street:
It recognizes that Nebraska indeed is a 500-mile state, not a 50-mile one.
That may be because Walz and the plan’s authors, Columbus school Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz and finance director Chip Kay, live far enough outside Omaha and Lincoln to see both urban and rural views.
West central Nebraskans might remember Kay as a highly successful Ogallala football coach. He then became a small-school superintendent at Shelby-Rising City.
Kay surely gets a truth we’ve long known: You can’t deliver both significant property tax relief and high-quality K-12 education with an aid formula that largely ignores Nebraska’s agricultural vastness.
Larger districts, including North Platte, have more and more diverse students to teach. The current aid formula recognizes that, and it still would under the Columbus-Walz plan.
But 83% of Nebraska’s billion-dollar school-aid pool goes mainly to the largest schools, most of them in the metro east.
The message to the rest has been clear: Good luck. You’re on your own.
You’ll find more on nptelegraph.com on how the Columbus-Walz plan would pursue the long-term property tax relief intended by 1990’s Legislative Bill 1059.
But it would do two critical things to ensure smaller schools get more than a small sip from the state-aid spigot:
» Like a defeated 2019-20 plan from North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, this plan would guarantee a basic amount of per-student aid. LB 1059 abolished such “foundation aid.”
» It would again try to keep LB 1059’s abandoned promise to send every school 20% of what its patrons pay in state income taxes.
Whenever crop and cattle prices fell after 1990 — and state revenues with them — lawmakers cut into that income-tax rebate. It’s now a mere 2.23%.
That’s all the aid most small schools get, unless they can attract more students than they lose to nearby districts.
Then they get “net option funding,” which the Columbus-Walz plan would abolish.
North Platte has lost several hundred students who live here that way. Note well that this proposal would not affect their parents’ ability to choose a different school.
But let’s face it: Rural schools shouldn’t have to turn that option into a strategy to get more money for their basic mission.
They wouldn’t need to under this plan. All but two of west central Nebraska’s 40 districts, and all but six of 244 statewide districts (all of them small), would get more state aid — usually dramatically more. (Those six would get a little extra help for a brief time under the plan.)
The more state aid schools get, the less they need from property owners. Period.
North Platte’s 2021-22 school tax request would have been one-third lower if this plan were already in effect. That’s real tax relief.
But, again, it’s too early to get excited.
» Nebraska’s school administrators and school boards seem to like this plan. What of the large metro districts? When they say “no,” metro senators usually listen.
» We have a governor whose opposition to changing anything with taxes helped kill Groene’s plan. Remember Gov. Pete Ricketts’ photo ops at grocery stores against subjecting pop and candy to sales taxes?
» Most important: Nebraska’s farm and ranch economy will keep bouncing up and down. That’s why LB 1059 didn’t work as planned.
As we noted on Halloween, Nebraska is spending more on its two existing state property tax credits ($861 million) than it did on the entire state budget 35 years ago.
That would more than cover the Columbus-Walz plan. For now. But would it last when (not if) the economy falters again?
That has to be left to senators, the plan’s authors say. They’re trying to propose a formula all schools can live with, even in the inevitable lean years.
By ensuring that the state lends more than token help to all Nebraska’s schools — large, small, eastern or western — they might just accomplish that much. And that’s a lot.