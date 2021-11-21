Editorial: State aid plan aims to help every school

But let’s face it: Rural schools shouldn’t have to turn that option into a strategy to get more money for their basic mission.

They wouldn’t need to under this plan. All but two of west central Nebraska’s 40 districts, and all but six of 244 statewide districts (all of them small), would get more state aid — usually dramatically more. (Those six would get a little extra help for a brief time under the plan.)

The more state aid schools get, the less they need from property owners. Period.

North Platte’s 2021-22 school tax request would have been one-third lower if this plan were already in effect. That’s real tax relief.

But, again, it’s too early to get excited.

» Nebraska’s school administrators and school boards seem to like this plan. What of the large metro districts? When they say “no,” metro senators usually listen.

» We have a governor whose opposition to changing anything with taxes helped kill Groene’s plan. Remember Gov. Pete Ricketts’ photo ops at grocery stores against subjecting pop and candy to sales taxes?

» Most important: Nebraska’s farm and ranch economy will keep bouncing up and down. That’s why LB 1059 didn’t work as planned.