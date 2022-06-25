Editorial: State can affirm inalienable right to life for all

The death of former President Lyndon B. Johnson on Jan. 22, 1973, tended to overshadow the decision legalizing abortion that the U.S. Supreme Court handed down that very same day.

Almost everyone noticed on June 24, 2022, when a differently constituted high court consigned that 1973 decision — Roe v. Wade — to the dustbin of history.

It lies there with Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857), which declared Blacks had “no rights which the white man was bound to respect,” and Plessy v. Ferguson (1896), which perpetuated American apartheid with its “separate but equal” lie.

The issuance of Dobbs v. Jackson’s Woman’s Health Organization ought to be deemed a watershed moment in ensuring equality and dignity for all Americans.

We renew our prediction from last September that too few will see it that way.

But now that Roe is gone, Nebraska and its lawmakers can once more fulfill the words that have begun Article I of our state constitution since 1875:

“All persons are by nature free and independent, and have certain inherent and inalienable rights; among these are life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness ...”

You’ll recognize its quote of the Declaration of Independence’s “self-evident” clause (except for the absence of “and” after “liberty,” removed because Nebraskans added “the right to keep and bear arms” after “liberty” in 1988).

Would that the U.S. Constitution did likewise. Perhaps our nation one day will write those words of Thomas Jefferson into the highest law of our land.

For now, we must reflect soberly on the profound damage Roe has done to our common understanding of humanity. And do better.

We’ve said here before that the greatest evils in human history have resulted from one group of humans declaring another group not fully human — and thus ripe for exploitation, abuse or annihilation.

Dred Scott, like Roe, gave such thinking the force of federal law. It took a bloody civil war and the 13th Amendment to root it out, at least as far as slavery went.

Then the Plessy decision supercharged racism against African Americans until another Supreme Court threw it out with Brown v. Board of Education (1954) and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement pushed to redeem what King called the Founding Fathers’ “promissory note” of human freedom.

Americans still suffer from the legacy of racism against Blacks. And against Native Americans, who weren’t considered legal “persons” until Nebraska Ponca leader Standing Bear got U.S. District Judge Elmer Dundy to say they were in 1879.

And against many others. It’s far easier, in devaluing any humans as “other,” to inflict the greatest inhumanities upon them.

But the unborn are utterly unable to defend themselves against “otherness.”

We wish Justice Samuel Alito’s 6-3 majority opinion Friday had explicitly disavowed the blatant “otherness” of Roe’s declaration “that the word ‘person,’ as used in the Fourteenth Amendment, does not include the unborn.”

Those words, as we see it, are most responsible for Roe’s disastrous impact.

They powerfully reinforced the eternal double standard of opposing abortion — at least in words — but shrugging one’s shoulders at the “big lie” of “sex without consequences” absent permanent commitment.

Their defense by pro-choicers has closed pro-life ears when liberals correctly speak of equality and justice for humans born.

But pro-choicers also dismiss pro-lifers who seem to stop caring about the unborn’s full humanity once they’re born.

All Americans must redouble their commitment to the health and well-being of all women — single or married, before and after birth, unexpectedly pregnant or not — as well as their children, born and unborn.

Any abortion law Nebraska might now pass must uphold this absolute commitment.

Its criminal penalties must be directed at those who perform an abortion, not the women who might seek it.

And it must decisively shield physicians when the lives of both the mother and child are at stake or (in cases like ectopic pregnancies) the mother’s life cannot be saved without an abortion.

We do not expect Roe’s passing to be accepted without strife. But in Nebraska, we’re free now to live up to our state constitution.

Do we truly believe life is the first “inalienable right,” more important even than “liberty” or “the pursuit of happiness”? It’s time to prove it.