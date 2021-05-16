Editorial: State Senators, use every day

While they’re at it, Nebraskans ought to ask their state senators why they’re talking again about ending their “long” session early.

Granted, the state constitution doesn’t require them to meet the full 90 days in odd-numbered years and 60 days in even-numbered ones.

But it’s been becoming more common for lawmakers to go home for the year one, two, three or more days early in the 90-day session.

Two years ago — with a major property-tax relief initiative hanging in the balance — then-Speaker Jim Scheer let senators go home for the summer with six full days left.

And these are the people who constantly say they don’t have time to tackle major issues?

We don’t have a particular 2021 bill in mind in urging the Unicameral to make use of its full calendar in odd-numbered years.

But bills that aren’t passed in an odd-numbered year don’t die. They stay alive for the next year’s “short” session. Some address noncontroversial, workaday matters.

Senators should at least use the last days of this 90-day session to position some bills not chosen as priority bills for early adoption next winter.