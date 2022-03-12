Editorial: Tell Congress: Grant Canteen highest honor

Before long, the last people with living memories of North Platte’s World War II Canteen will be gone.

We’re speaking mainly here of the last of those 55,000-some people without whom the Canteen’s North Platte founders couldn’t have kept up their self-appointed mission of kindness for 51 months.

They came from 125 cities, villages and settlements. They represented 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties — from the South Dakota to Kansas lines, from Bushnell near the Wyoming line to David City near Lincoln — and two counties in northeast Colorado.

They’ve been honored in their time, not least by the thousands of grateful service members and their loved ones — from across the country, Canada and other Allied nations — who have thanked them for 80 years for their love and hospitality in letters and telegrams.

The U.S. War Department gave the Canteen a Meritorious Service Citation in December 1943. Congress passed a resolution of gratitude in 2004.

Two presidents recognized the Canteen through letters: Franklin D. Roosevelt (through a secretary) in 1943 and Ronald Reagan in 1986 (a year before he visited North Platte).

One possible collective national honor remains. The highest of all.

Thanks to U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine — whose mother herself was a Canteen volunteer — Congress has the chance to honor everyone who enabled our 1941-46 miracle.

The Congressional Gold Medal has been awarded from time to time, starting in our independence year of 1776, to people who have made invaluable contributions to our national life, prosperity and survival.

Though military people have received the Gold Medal, it’s the Medal of Honor that remains Congress’ highest award for members of our armed forces.

The Gold Medal mainly has been given to civilians. The Congressional Research Service says it’s awarded “to express public gratitude for distinguished contributions, dramatize the virtues of patriotism and perpetuate the remembrance of great events.”

There cannot be a better description of what happened here from Christmas Day 1941 to April 1, 1946.

North Platte people started the Canteen. They provided the key volunteer core. But if they could, Rae Wilson, Helen Christ, Jessie Hutchens, Rose Loncar, Edna Neid and their other departed friends would tell you they couldn’t have kept it going alone.

Their neighbors in Stapleton and Logan County were first to pitch in. More and more towns joined them, right to the end.

They gathered cash, donated goods and drove or rode the rails here, up to and even beyond 200 miles one way, to help serve dozens of Union Pacific troop trains and thousands of service members every day.

They collectively make up the “Canteen Honor Roll.” And so they were called, even as the Canteen operated.

The Canteen was not merely North Platte’s finest hour. It was this region’s finest hour.

It’s entirely fitting that Fischer’s bill (S. 3750) would collectively award the Congressional Gold Medal “to the individuals and communities who volunteered or donated items to the North Platte Canteen.”

We earnestly hope Congress will do so, as soon as practicable, for the sake of the fast-dwindling numbers of Canteen volunteers still in this life.

By Congress’ own rules, 67 of the 100 U.S. senators must co-sponsor Fischer’s bill. A companion bill in the 435-member House of Representatives needs to be introduced and would need 290 co-sponsors there.

There’s no question that the Canteen’s national and even international impact can be demonstrated. The Lincoln County Historical Museum, which would house the Gold Medal if awarded, has hundreds of surviving letters and the Canteen’s guest book to show where its service customers came from.

North Platte will do its part. What can our fellow Canteen Honor Roll towns do?

We suggest contacting Fischer’s office with their own Canteen stories. Their newspapers likely told them during the war. Their local historical societies may have preserved them. And their people may have family Canteen lore to share.

We know Congress has countless pressing modern-day issues before it. That said, our museum’s volunteers have had visitors who see their Canteen display and tell them that what happened here couldn’t possibly have happened. It’s too unbelievable.

Yes, it was. And yet it happened.

Might it not be a good time — again — to remind all Americans about this shining example of America at its best?

We think so. May this honor come to pass.