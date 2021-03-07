Editorial: Thank all authors of likely end to Iron Eagle drama

As he spoke, formal negotiations were under way toward the deal approved Tuesday night.

People were asking 18 months ago why the city didn’t just ask Chief to consider folding Iron Eagle into its larger plan.

Well, Livingston had done just that. He just couldn’t say so out-and-out then.

Please be sure to thank him for setting the stage for this drama’s final scenes.

Thank current Mayor Brandon Kelliher, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon and the council for carrying the deal with Chief to its conclusion.

Thank the Chase family, who donated the Iron Eagle site to begin with, and retired City Administrator Jim Hawks for his work with them last spring to get the city clear title before he stepped down.

And be sure to thank Roger Bullington and Chief’s other leaders, too.

When they proposed their larger plan — which they’ve been carrying out right through the pandemic — Chief walked right into our greatest controversy of the past 25 years.

They could have cut and run. They didn’t. And they agreed to be part of the solution.