Editorial: Thank all authors of likely end to Iron Eagle drama

At long last, North Platte is set to wrap up the Iron Eagle Golf Course saga.
One heard a sense of historical reflection in City Hall Tuesday as the City Council approved a lease-purchase agreement for Grand Island’s Chief Industries to take the course off the city’s hands.
Consider this story’s sheer length:
» Thirty-one years since voters first were asked to back public golf. (One can only speculate about the story’s outcome had they agreed to buy and expand Indian Meadows Golf Course, far from the South Platte River.)
» Twenty-nine years since voters accepted the Glenn Chase family’s donation of the 154 acres along the river.
» Twenty-seven years since Iron Eagle opened.
» Twenty-six years since the first of those four disastrous floods over two decades that kept Iron Eagle inundated in red ink and dissension when it wasn’t partly covered by the mercurial South Platte.
Ever since, well-meaning residents have consistently made well-taken points for and against keeping Iron Eagle without anyone being able to forge unity on a solution.
And it held North Platte back. A lot.
Let’s thank all who helped us find the way out of the box — notably our now-retired mayor, Dwight Livingston.
Let’s go back 18 months, to just after Labor Day 2019.
Two weeks before, Chief had unveiled its multimillion-dollar, three-stage development near and between the Interstate 80 exits.
Its headliner stage — a multifaceted “senior living” project just west of Iron Eagle — has been slowed by COVID-19 but is still coming, says Chief Development Inc. President and General Manager Roger Bullington.
Council members were debating the city budget that first week of September. Community members had squared off over Iron Eagle at the budget hearing two nights before. Tempers were short what to do or not do about Iron Eagle.
Then Mayor Livingston lost his cool — and cleared the air.
Here’s what he said then:
“I’ve been talking to them for eight months” — meaning Chief officials, about their overall development plan — “but I’ve had to be quiet about it.
“Now during those conversations, not only did I talk to Chief many times, I’ve talked to some individuals that are interested in taking over the golf course.”
In his last conversation with The Telegraph as mayor this past Dec. 1, Livingston put two and two together for the record: Chief’s leaders were the “some individuals.”
As he spoke, formal negotiations were under way toward the deal approved Tuesday night.
People were asking 18 months ago why the city didn’t just ask Chief to consider folding Iron Eagle into its larger plan.
Well, Livingston had done just that. He just couldn’t say so out-and-out then.
Please be sure to thank him for setting the stage for this drama’s final scenes.
Thank current Mayor Brandon Kelliher, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon and the council for carrying the deal with Chief to its conclusion.
Thank the Chase family, who donated the Iron Eagle site to begin with, and retired City Administrator Jim Hawks for his work with them last spring to get the city clear title before he stepped down.
And be sure to thank Roger Bullington and Chief’s other leaders, too.
When they proposed their larger plan — which they’ve been carrying out right through the pandemic — Chief walked right into our greatest controversy of the past 25 years.
They could have cut and run. They didn’t. And they agreed to be part of the solution.
The city will no longer spend thousands of tax dollars a year on Iron Eagle, with the risk of adding thousands more if another flood strikes.
And, if our golfing community keeps playing there, Iron Eagle can remain part of our town’s recreational offerings and an attractive eastern front door to North Platte.
Think again about all the ways we’ve been renewing our town lately. It’s clear we’re already seeing what Councilman Ed Rieker wished for out loud before Tuesday’s vote:
“I think this will go a long way to bring our community back together as one community. This golf course has divided us about as long as people have been playing golf out there. And I’m glad this sore’s going to be healed.”
That’s a great closing line for the last full chapter of the saga of North Platte public golf. May its epilogue be short and positive.