Question: Is Labor Day a holiday for labor, or a holiday from labor?
If you answered one or the other, you’re wrong. It’s really both.
Since 1894, Labor Day has been a federal holiday in honor of labor — more specifically, the labor-union movement that was gradually gaining steam in the 19th century, despite sometimes violent pushback.
One group of North Platte residents needs no reminder of the true meaning of Labor Day: today’s members of local unions, many of whom perform the various “crafts” at Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard.
But if you’re new here and you’ve only thought of Labor Day as the summer’s last long weekend, you need to know that labor has long been North Platte’s lifeblood.
It’s been a rough few years for union members with job cuts and other changes at Bailey. It’s good, however, that U.P. says its coming consolidation of rail car sorting in Bailey’s west hump won’t cost more jobs.
If you need a reminder of whom we’re supposed to honor on the first Monday of September, think of all the generations of railroaders in North Platte from our 1866 founding until now.
And thank the ones you know, please.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.