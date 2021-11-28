Editorial: The hunt that brought Buffalo Bill national prominence

Before you get all caught up in Christmas shopping and celebrations, mark mid-January on your calendar.

That will be the 150th anniversary of a pivotal event that helped introduce America to William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody: the “royal buffalo hunt” by Russia’s Grand Duke Alexis near present-day Hayes Center.

Various local and national parties have shown interest in celebrating the milestone. The Telegraph wrote about Alexis’ hunt in some detail last Jan. 8. (Search “Grand Duke Alexis” on nptelegraph.com to read it.)

It remains unclear to what extent it’ll be observed here, at least during the Jan. 13-16 period when Alexis, Cody and Civil War Gens. George A. Custer and Philip Sheridan were together here in 1872.

West central Nebraskans know all too well how chancy their winter weather can be, though they’ve often been treated to a “January thaw” around that time over the decades.

Whether or not we see formal in-person celebrations of Alexis’ visit, folks who recognize Nebraska’s and North Platte’s debt to Buffalo Bill — and those who don’t — can find some enjoyment in looking back.