Editorial: The real threat to our Union

Be honest: Has any nation, in all history, had less true cause to tear itself apart than the United States of America in 2022?
We’d add a certain word before “no,” but that’s not our editorial style.
It’s self-evident, or should be, that the answer is “no.” And we believe, even now, that most Americans would second our answer.
But you wouldn’t know it from the ravings of political parties. And most of their candidates. And the self-serving drivers of division who profit most when they propel our hands to each other’s throats.
If there’s a group of Americans — and Nebraskans — that needs to “take back our country,” it’s all the rest of the people who want no part of what the extremists of right and left would do.
The extremists who, incredulously enough, dare to utter two words we learned in history class and ought to recoil from in horror:
Civil war.
Really?
They would give the lie to our Pledge of Allegiance (“one nation, under God, indivisible”), which wasn’t written until 1892 but nonetheless reflects the bloody sacrifices of 360,000 Union service members to keep this land together from 1861 to 1865?
Surely there could be no greater dishonor shown those honored dead, and their comrades who survived the real Civil War, sleeping at Fort McPherson, in the North Platte Cemetery and nationwide.
No matter what injustice you think you or others are suffering, it can’t remotely compare to the reasons for what Abraham Lincoln rightly called “this terrible war.”
Every American who foments or tolerates what we’re seeing and hearing ought to kneel in shame before the graves of those who fought to preserve this Union, to legally end the enslavement of some human beings by others and to ensure “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
That would be all of us. No matter our party. Even if we profess none at all.
We know there’s anger about. We’ve heard it in North Platte, from some here and some visiting candidates wanting to lead this state.
Blame some of the anger on this ongoing pandemic. But only some.
For six decades now, too many in each major party have urged us to view the other party not as the “loyal opposition” but as the enemy to be permanently excluded from power.
If the order of battle isn’t Democrats vs. Republicans, then it’s “the coasts” and-or “the big cities” vs. rural America. In Nebraska, it’s Omaha and Lincoln (and their environs) vs. the rest of the state.
Civility? Forget civility, we’re being told. Civility is for losers. You have to “fight.” We’ll “fight” for you. We’ll “fight” against them — lest you lose your freedoms forever.
In fact, both are putting our freedoms in mortal danger — no matter who “wins.”
When both “sides” force-feed such rhetorical poison, battles of ballots have too often turned into battles of bullets and bombs (or swords or spears) throughout humanity’s sorry history.
In Germany and Russia, it fed the street battles that yielded the 20th-century tyrannies of the right (Nazism) and left (Soviet communism), which later generations of our veterans shed their blood to stop lest they engulf the world.
Humans will never, ever, see everything the same way. Millions upon millions of Americans will agree with you on a given issue. And millions upon millions will not.
Our founders had no illusions about human nature. The Union they forged was and remains imperfect. But they knew ballots, civil debate and compromise were the only sure tools to live and thrive together in peace.
“Winning was easy,” Lin-Manuel Miranda had George Washington tell Alexander Hamilton in the musical named for the latter. “Governing’s harder.”
We don’t elect our leaders to “win.” We elect them to govern. Wisely. For the good of all. Even the good of “them.”
That, to us, is the essence of true patriotism and the American experiment.
Americans and Nebraskans must choose leaders who speak civilly, who listen carefully to all views, who make decisions soberly and wisely. And we must live with those decisions while trying to improve them.
We must do so now, and always, lest we — of all nations in history — become the people most to be pitied for throwing it all away.