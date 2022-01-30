Editorial: The real threat to our Union

Surely there could be no greater dishonor shown those honored dead, and their comrades who survived the real Civil War, sleeping at Fort McPherson, in the North Platte Cemetery and nationwide.

No matter what injustice you think you or others are suffering, it can’t remotely compare to the reasons for what Abraham Lincoln rightly called “this terrible war.”

Every American who foments or tolerates what we’re seeing and hearing ought to kneel in shame before the graves of those who fought to preserve this Union, to legally end the enslavement of some human beings by others and to ensure “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

That would be all of us. No matter our party. Even if we profess none at all.

We know there’s anger about. We’ve heard it in North Platte, from some here and some visiting candidates wanting to lead this state.

Blame some of the anger on this ongoing pandemic. But only some.

For six decades now, too many in each major party have urged us to view the other party not as the “loyal opposition” but as the enemy to be permanently excluded from power.