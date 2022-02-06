Editorial: The tax we hate but love

One-third of the Legislature’s 60-day session is gone, and already faint hopes for rural justice in state school aid are all but dashed:
» A proposed growth limit on school property tax requests (Legislative Bill 986) might or might not survive a Tuesday vote to end a filibuster. Probably not.
» A much-publicized plan to dramatically boost school aid and enable sharp school tax-rate cuts (LB 890) has reached the floor. But Gov. Pete Ricketts has already declared it “dead on arrival” should it reach his desk.
» That leaves little reason to hope for success for state Sen. Mike Groene’s last try to steer more aid toward rural schools, even though his latest version (LB 1207) hasn’t had its hearing yet.
So it’s time to dare Nebraskans to disprove the following statement, which we’ve floated here as a question while watching earlier state-aid reform bills die:
Nebraskans love property taxes.
We still believe our farmers and ranchers when they say they can’t cope with their tax bills. And we know all the rhetoric from current and would-be state leaders.
But there’s rhetoric, and there’s evidence.
Consider the following:
» The largest school districts in general — but Omaha Public Schools in particular — know the status quo favors the east.
We thought they just saw state aid that way. Apparently not, if the Omaha World-Herald correctly summarized OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan’s opposition to LB 890 at its Jan. 27 hearing.
The paper’s summary said Logan opposes it because it “would make the district more reliant on state support” and more vulnerable to the Legislature’s whims.
Well. OPS would rather have higher property taxes on their patrons — and without additional limits on their ability to collect more, based on last week’s Omaha-led filibuster.
We know from the fate of Groene’s past state-aid efforts that the state’s largest recipient of school aid — from our state income and sales taxes — also hates any plan to help rural schools that they say would put their state-aid levels at risk.
We welcome OPS’ clarity. It doesn’t give a fig about non-metro schools. They’ve got theirs, and rural schools have property taxes.
» We already know our state’s politicians love property taxes, no matter how often they loudly declare otherwise on the Unicameral floor or in the governor’s office or on the campaign trails.
Why? They don’t have to set local property tax rates themselves — and thus aren’t on the receiving end of local taxpayers’ wrath.
It’s much, much easier to blame local school boards (or city councils, village boards or county boards, for that matter) for out-of-control spending (real or imagined) when their state aid has been slashed or eradicated over 30 years and they can’t scrape up enough money from other sources to hold down local tax rates.
Granted, the attitude of OPS’ leader reinforces politicians’ claims that property taxes are growing too fast.
But as The Telegraph showed last summer, the highest rates of property tax growth are in the metro areas. We’re doing our part out here. What about the metros?
Oh, we forgot: Seriously tackling the problem takes away a potent campaign issue. Can’t have that.
» But now we come to a proposition that rural Nebraska might find harder to admit.
When we defend local control to the death, we show that we, too, love property taxes.
Think about it:
Providing a high-quality education isn’t optional for rural Nebraskans. State leaders have broken promises made three decades ago to amply fund it through state aid.
But what if they surprised us all and sent small-town and rural districts enough school aid to cut tax rates by one-third or more (as suggested by the projections for LB 890 and Groene’s past bills)?
Would our agricultural producers deem greater state control — in how schools operate, and especially in what they teach — worth sharply lower tax rates?
Given how loudly some Nebraskans have protested would-be health education standards, do they love local control enough to simply pay the property taxes needed to provide high-quality education?
What’s the cynical version of the Golden Rule again — “He who has the gold, makes the rules”?
Thus we conclude Nebraskans must love property taxes after all. Can at least 33 senators and a governor be found to prove us wrong?