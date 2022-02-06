Editorial: The tax we hate but love

Consider the following:

» The largest school districts in general — but Omaha Public Schools in particular — know the status quo favors the east.

We thought they just saw state aid that way. Apparently not, if the Omaha World-Herald correctly summarized OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan’s opposition to LB 890 at its Jan. 27 hearing.

The paper’s summary said Logan opposes it because it “would make the district more reliant on state support” and more vulnerable to the Legislature’s whims.

Well. OPS would rather have higher property taxes on their patrons — and without additional limits on their ability to collect more, based on last week’s Omaha-led filibuster.

We know from the fate of Groene’s past state-aid efforts that the state’s largest recipient of school aid — from our state income and sales taxes — also hates any plan to help rural schools that they say would put their state-aid levels at risk.

We welcome OPS’ clarity. It doesn’t give a fig about non-metro schools. They’ve got theirs, and rural schools have property taxes.