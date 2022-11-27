Editorial: Thinking about our railroaders as strike looms

North Platte cherishes the Union Pacific Railroad — and our people who make the “great big rollin’ railroad” run.

Those feelings spring first from history: Had Gen. Grenville M. Dodge not made the forks of the Platte a U.P. division point, and laid out this city accordingly in 1866, we wouldn’t be here at all.

Almost every key episode in our history involves Union Pacific. Gen. William T. Sherman met Native Americans in our first U.P. roundhouse in 1867. William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody and his Wild West Show left here on its tracks for the first time in 1883.

Twice last century — in 1918-19 and especially 1941-46 — millions of U.S. and Allied troops bound to and from overseas stopped here and left with the name “North Platte” and the word “Canteen” etched in their minds forever.

Two North Platte streets are named for Union Pacific presidents. The first (William M. Jeffers) grew up here, joined U.P. here and celebrated his ascension to the top job here. The second (Edd Bailey) spent a critical part of his career here. Both helped make North Platte the home of the world’s largest rail yard.

This community is inextricably linked to Union Pacific, which most recently has lent its blessing and assistance to the industrial rail park near Hershey that will help inoculate our job base against the economic cycles affecting employment at Bailey Yard.

But grateful as we are to the railroad, we’re no less indebted to the generations of railroaders at this vital U.P. linchpin.

Their latest generation is in distress.

Relations between rail labor and management have been challenging. Of course, that’s not a phenomenon specific to North Platte or even to Union Pacific.

It’s a hard life. Engines and rail cars ride the rails day and night. They’re massive and heavy. Working with them has always been dangerous.

All these things take tolls on railroaders and their families, no matter their pay and benefits. Current schemes of rail operations, and COVID-19 and its demands, have worn them down.

We’re regularly awed by the pride railroaders show in their world of trains, never more than when U.P.’s historic steam locomotives come to town.

They deserve, at the very, very least, to have their safety ensured and their health expertly looked after for all the risks they assume every day.

That’s why The Telegraph has called for keeping at least two people in the main locomotive, by law if necessary. It can be a matter of life and death if a medical emergency strikes in the cab when first responders are many minutes away.

It’s also why we’re writing as the unions representing our railroaders are on the verge of their first national strike in 30 years despite months of talks.

We cannot help but be struck by the knowledge that it’s not the tentative national agreement’s pay scales that have caused four of the 12 national craft unions to reject the deal.

It’s quality-of-life issues, including one most of us take for granted: sick leave, and when it can be used.

The railroads have made concessions in this area, including short-term preservation of the status quo on the two-person crew matter.

But two local union spokesmen say railroaders under the tentative deal can take sick leave only on certain days — and must arrange for it 30 days in advance.

That might make sense for extended ailments. But who can ever plan illnesses? Or injuries?

As with the two-person crew issue, there’s an additional rural factor: Doctors in these parts visit certain towns on certain days, and not always on the same days. How can railroaders on call 24/7/365 under “precision scheduled railroading” cope with that?

Labor disputes often are portrayed as microcosms of national political struggles. It’s so with this one.

But in North Platte, we don’t see political parties when we see our railroader neighbors. We see people who deserve respect and care for their health and well-being. Just as we all do.

Picket lines are expected across the nation Dec. 9, at the height of the Christmas shopping season, if the railroads and their unions can’t work out their remaining differences.

We urge them to do so, while observing that our neighbors have a point on the sick-leave issue — and likely some others as well.