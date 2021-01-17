Editorial: This feels like an “It’s high time” editorial.

But welcoming thousands of Coloradans has never been easy, particularly when the rowdy ones imitate “Animal House” on the beaches.

And Ogallala-area folks have been mostly frustrated for a half-century and more in getting generations of Game and Parks leaders in Lincoln to invest in McConaughy as befits a top statewide tourist draw. The lake’s last major facility upgrades were in the 1990s.

Hughes, who lives in nearby Perkins County, understands the local heartburn — but also the state’s fiscal picture — from his past four years leading the Legislature’s National Resources Committee.

LB 336 would raise fees for statewide nonresident park permits while setting up both annual and daily nonresident permits limited to the Kingsley Dam lakes.

But it also would mandate that a significant percentage of proceeds from the limited McConaughy-Lake Ogallala permits be used to run and upgrade facilities at both lakes.

Many Coloradans who visit Lake Mac three weekends a year no doubt would opt for LB 336’s proposed annual limited permit over buying up to nine daily ones.