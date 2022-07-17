Editorial: Time to employ microTIF to lift older NP homes

Once Legislative Bill 1065 takes effect Tuesday, “microTIF” can make its greatest possible difference for housing in the city that gave it birth.

It’s up to you whether it does.

Please understand this well: Nothing about the rehabilitation incentives former state Sen. Mike Groene conceived in 2020 is intended to cast any aspersions on anyone who owns an older home in North Platte.

Quite honestly, that’s the majority of us, as today’s front page shows. It covers some of us at The Telegraph, too.

MicroTIF is simply meant to make it just a little easier to decide to fix up or remodel one’s older home or business building (of which we also have a few).

If that home or building can’t be saved, microTIF also can ease that decision to tear it down and start over. Or build anew on scattered vacant lots across North Platte’s oldest areas between the Platte River branches. Any of those steps will lift the quality of our 156-year-old city’s housing stock.

The need for that is dire — as dire as our need for all-new homes.

Remember the 2018 North Platte-Lincoln County housing study? It said we need more — a lot more — of every type of housing just to have a healthy number of homes to choose from.

More new homes. More apartments. And more rehabilitated older homes to rent or buy.

We have hundreds, even a couple of thousand, of new jobs coming our way. And nowhere near enough homes for these new neighbors and taxpayers.

Let’s review how microTIF works, as revised by LB 1065:

Is your home (or business building) at least 60 years old? That’s the first hurdle.

Would your project keep your property’s post-project taxable value under $350,000 (up from $250,000 when microTIF began in 2020)?

Not a single home built in 1962 or before had a taxable value that high in 2021. Only 103 — 1.25% — of North Platte’s 8,213 homes of any age topped $350,000.

MicroTIF works like “regular” tax increment financing in that you’d keep paying taxes based on your home’s valuation before you do the work.

But you’d gradually get back your taxes, over up to 15 years, based on the estimated valuation increase due to your project.

That might not be a sizable refund in a given year. But we think even a couple of hundred dollars a year at the right time would be welcomed by most.

Remember that microTIF already lets people replace eligible homes rather than renovate them. And LB 1065 expands microTIF to include vacant lots platted and inside the city for at least 60 years.

In both cases, your property’s valuation — and your microTIF refund — could grow even more.

There’s one more benefit: MicroTIF becomes a selling point for a fixed-up or successor home. If it’s sold, any microTIF refunds still due would go to the buyer.

Review your project with the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office to decide if microTIF makes sense for you.

If it does, get a building permit at City Hall. Then file your microTIF application there.

If you do that, the City Council must approve your project. The law says that’s automatic.

You’ll have two years to get your work done to actually start getting microTIF refunds.

There’s one more ticklish matter to cover, though:

Your home will have to be designated “substandard and blighted,” just like with regular TIF.

But LB 1065 makes that truly a personal choice on homeowners’ part.

The updated bill lets cities study a large area for TIF eligibility — but designate as little as a block or a single lot as “substandard and blighted.”

That step would be entirely up to property owners interested in microTIF, Mayor Brandon Kelliher says.

If they apply for the program, he says, only then would the City Council declare their property to be TIF-eligible as part of approving their application.

The city likely will do the necessary TIF study soon across North Platte’s older neighborhoods, Kelliher says.

When that happens, this point must be fully understood: It will not — repeat, not — slap the “substandard and blighted” label on most of North Platte.

We don’t believe microTIF is the only answer to upgrading our oldest housing stock. But it’s the first one in hand. And it’s homegrown.

We urge our neighbors not to ignore it.