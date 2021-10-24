Editorial: Tough jobs, but somebody local has to do them

Here’s to our local elected officials. And the people who elect them.

What follows shouldn’t be taken to reflect any particular Nebraska local government. It’s derived from things observed at public meetings of various governments over a number of years.

It seems timely with Nebraska’s next regular election (the May 10 primary) just over six months away and the 2022 candidate filing period set to open Jan. 5.

These aren’t times that encourage people to seek office at any level of government. Just consider recent stories of political strife at local government meetings in other states.

Such instances have been rare in North Platte. But even here, we’ve heard angry accusations — undeserved, we think — during meetings of untoward, secret motivations in this matter or that.

Please remember this about your local elected officials: Most of them, if not all, are simply doing the very best they can. For you.

They’ve got day jobs, or they’ve retired from them. Most have families, too. Most of their personal energy goes to those jobs and their families. You’d do the same.