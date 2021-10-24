Editorial: Tough jobs, but somebody local has to do them

Here’s to our local elected officials. And the people who elect them.
What follows shouldn’t be taken to reflect any particular Nebraska local government. It’s derived from things observed at public meetings of various governments over a number of years.
It seems timely with Nebraska’s next regular election (the May 10 primary) just over six months away and the 2022 candidate filing period set to open Jan. 5.
These aren’t times that encourage people to seek office at any level of government. Just consider recent stories of political strife at local government meetings in other states.
Such instances have been rare in North Platte. But even here, we’ve heard angry accusations — undeserved, we think — during meetings of untoward, secret motivations in this matter or that.
Please remember this about your local elected officials: Most of them, if not all, are simply doing the very best they can. For you.
They’ve got day jobs, or they’ve retired from them. Most have families, too. Most of their personal energy goes to those jobs and their families. You’d do the same.
Most aren’t paid more than a token amount to sit in those public meetings, gather information and visit with you to do the jobs we elect them to do.
We elect a handful of officials to run particular departments in our county governments. They’re the only full-time elected officials in our towns and counties. (Even county commissioners usually have farms or ranches, day jobs and families.)
Nebraskans have designed our local governments and even our Legislature to discourage officeholders from trying to make them careers.
That’s a good thing, mostly. But it sometimes heats up local controversies for the simple reason that the people making the big decisions don’t spend all their waking hours being public officials.
They can misspeak. They can misunderstand. They sometimes speak off the cuff or offer motions without expressing themselves that clearly.
That can inadvertently feed controversies and turn them into conflicts.
If we have one piece of advice for all our local elected officeholders — and ordinary citizens who exercise their right to speak at meetings — it’s this: Be as precise and concise as you possibly can be.
It’s the best way to accomplish what you want. Or at least to be sure you’ve been heard.
We greatly appreciate those who come to the podium at public meetings and begin by thanking their elected officials for being willing to do a job too often thankless.
That encourages them to keep at it and makes others among us more willing to give us good local choices at the ballot box.
It’s not hard, really, to tell which federal, state or local officeholders and candidates clearly want the job too much. Those are the ones to avoid.
Thankfully, we don’t see too many of those in local government. We usually face the opposite problem: getting enough good people to run.
They’ll have decisions to make before 2022 election filings start. Thanking those who serve, and encouraging those who might, will give us the best possible choices next year.