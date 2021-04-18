Editorial: Want a better mall? Tell your city officials

Like all sales taxes, anyone — from anywhere — who eats or shops at the reimagined mall would help to pay for bringing in more dining and especially shopping options than we’ve been left with.

We know there’s not much left there.

Just six years ago, 91% of the mall’s space was leased. Today, with longtime anchors J.C. Penney Co. and Herberger’s both gone, only one-third is occupied.

Look at the state of the parking lots. Look inside the main mall, which has changed little and hasn’t been kept up over 49 years.

Community Redevelopment Authority Chairman Mike Jacobson recently offered an apt analogy to describe the situation.

The last owner, he said, “had been riding this horse for a long time and never fed the horse, never gave the horse water.

“He just kept riding the horse, and I think the intention was to ride the horse until it fell down and then shoot it — OK? — which really wasn’t in our best interest.”

And here we are. So what now?