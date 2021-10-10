Editorial: Welcome moves toward dialogue on conservation

The principles’ opening sentences say what we know many Nebraskans would say:

“Conservation is synonymous with our western ethos. Westerners take pride in managing our lands, waters and natural resources for the betterment of the environment, wildlife, surrounding communities and current and future generations. ...

“We have decades of proof that conservation and working lands are not mutually exclusive but are, in fact, integrated with multiple-use, sustained yield and responsible development.”

The principles reflect a reasonable skepticism about “30 by 30,” which says the nation should be conserving at least 30% of all its land and waters by 2030.

It may already be halfway there, or more.

Experts say 12% to 14% of all U.S. land — covering national and state parks, wilderness areas and national wildlife refuges — already is conserved as Biden’s order seeks.

The principles note those areas, saying they’re managed to keep more than 30% of all federally owned land in “a primarily natural state.”

But since Biden issued his order, “it is clear the administration does not know what percentage of lands and waters are currently meeting (conservation) status.”