Editorial: Welcome moves toward dialogue on conservation

We still believe most Americans, when they turn off social media and hyperpartisans left and right, would agree with this quote from the 1995 film “The American President”:
“We have serious problems to solve, and we need serious people to solve them.”
It’s been tough to spot such people amid the thick red- and blue-tinged smoke from partisan bonfires sparked by January’s “30 by 30” executive order by President Joe Biden.
So we’re encouraged by a set of “Western Conservation Principles” issued Wednesday by 40 western or rural members of Congress — Republicans all — and initial responses from two notable environmental groups.
We in the American West have learned and upheld the conservation imperative for many decades. That’s particularly true regarding Nebraska’s Sandhills, as we wrote here April 4.
Hard experience taught us the fragility of the rich topsoil that makes the Sandhills “God’s Cow Country” — and also keeps massive amounts of carbon out of the atmosphere.
The Western Conservation Principles, which include U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine and Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering among its signatories, take up what we read in “30 by 30” as an invitation to dialogue — not a land grab.
Section 216 of Biden’s order calls on federal officials to seek input “from state, local, tribal and territorial officials, agricultural and forest landowners, fishermen and other key stakeholders in identifying strategies that will encourage broad participation” in reaching the order’s goal.
The principles’ opening sentences say what we know many Nebraskans would say:
“Conservation is synonymous with our western ethos. Westerners take pride in managing our lands, waters and natural resources for the betterment of the environment, wildlife, surrounding communities and current and future generations. ...
“We have decades of proof that conservation and working lands are not mutually exclusive but are, in fact, integrated with multiple-use, sustained yield and responsible development.”
The principles reflect a reasonable skepticism about “30 by 30,” which says the nation should be conserving at least 30% of all its land and waters by 2030.
It may already be halfway there, or more.
Experts say 12% to 14% of all U.S. land — covering national and state parks, wilderness areas and national wildlife refuges — already is conserved as Biden’s order seeks.
The principles note those areas, saying they’re managed to keep more than 30% of all federally owned land in “a primarily natural state.”
But since Biden issued his order, “it is clear the administration does not know what percentage of lands and waters are currently meeting (conservation) status.”
To us, it should be automatic to first properly account for all publicly and privately owned, carefully preserved lands that already contribute to our planet’s environmental balance.
We think that naturally includes the vast carbon sink that is the Sandhills — without putting one more acre of it into public ownership.
The Western Con-servation Principles suggest Washington needs to do a much better job of conserving and managing federal lands.
They call for stronger efforts to improve forest health, fight invasive species, stress biodiversity and species recovery, and protect and upgrade water infrastructure. All are critical.
And they add: “Volun-tary conservation agreements and similar partnerships with surrounding landowners and industries can play a critical role in achieving conservation outcomes.”
We agree. That’s why we suggested April 4 that Sandhills ranchers could use more voluntary — repeat, voluntary — permanent conservation easements to preserve their land for ranching (and against potentially disruptive developments like wind turbines) while keeping it productive and on tax rolls.
Some already do. It’s regrettable that Gov. Pete Ricketts chose to oppose permanent conservation easements in his recent broad-based assault on “30 by 30.”
The Nature Con-servancy, which has promoted such easements for Nebraska rangeland, welcomed the Western Conservation Principles.
“We appreciate their emphasis on collaboration, the role of working lands and the need for restoration, investment in and effective management of public lands,” said Tom Cors, its director of government relations for lands.