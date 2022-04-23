Editorial: West’s senators made their mark

In wrapping up our thoughts on the 2022 Legislature, let’s first recall a noteworthy achievement by its small but active western Nebraska delegation 39 months ago.

Except for the weeks following Mike Groene’s early departure in February, our geographic half of the state has had the same six senators the past six years.

No longer. Three other term-limited western lawmakers finished their last regular session Wednesday, and only two will take their place with the eastward removal of Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ District 36.

But this group of senators, including the two not yet finished, has maximized its influence to western Nebraska’s lasting benefit.

Back in January 2019, five of our region’s six lawmakers were elected to chair one of the Legislature’s 15 standing committees.

And the nine-member Appropriations Committee — arguably the most important committee and certainly the most time-consuming — had two westerners: Chairman John Stinner of Gering, now term-limited, and Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, who has two more years in office.

That’s making the most of our voice.

Four of the six still were committee chairs as 2022 began. Three are departing: Stinner, Executive Board Chairman Dan Hughes of Venango (formerly Natural Resources Committee chairman) and Williams, who chaired the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.

Erdman and Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer, chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, will return. Whether appointed North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson joins them depends on District 42 voters’ verdicts in May and November.

Kudos are due the three others who spoke for the last time (barring a special session) on the Unicameral floor Wednesday.

If you tuned in to Nebraska Public Media’s telecasts recently, you might well have seen Hughes or Williams in the presider’s chair during the Legislature’s protracted debates and filibuster outbreaks.

While the lieutenant governor and the speaker are the first two in line to preside, a handful of other lawmakers do so when they can’t. It’s a measure of honor, if a small one.

Dan Hughes is a Perkins County farmer; Matt Williams, a Gothenburg banker. Two very different backgrounds, at least on the face of things.

But they share two notable qualities: evenhanded coolness, even amid the most emotional and bitter floor debates, and a sense that they weren’t sent to Lincoln to represent their districts alone.

Williams’ Rural Workforce Housing Act, which he wrote and saw enacted in 2017, has spurred vitally needed new housing stock not only in Dawson County but also North Platte and across all of rural Nebraska. He won approval to extend and refuel the program this year.

And Hughes’ vision regularly extended well past southwest Nebraska as a Natural Resources Committee member all of his eight years and its chairman for the four middle years of his tenure.

It’s ironic that Hughes’ District 44 once included Keith County decades ago but hasn’t touched Ogallala and Lake McConaughy for a good number of years.

You wouldn’t know that from the attention Hughes paid to his neighboring county and its stellar tourist attraction.

He had Lake Mac’s thrice-annual Colorado invasions in mind with his 2021 bill that (in its final form) authorized the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to charge nonresidents twice as much for park permits as those with licensed Nebraska vehicles.

Hughes also sat on the special “STAR WARS” committee that specifically, not to mention refreshingly, included McConaughy’s tourism needs in its charge.

With Legislative Bill 1023’s authorization of a 100-slip Lake Mac marina, recommended roads improvements and major Game and Parks upgrades already in progress, Ogallala and Keith County have much for which to thank their neighbor.

Of course, neither those projects, Williams’ housing fund nor the major North Platte initiatives endorsed by the Legislature this year would have gotten through without the Appropriations Committee’s blessing.

Stinner, a retired banker and longtime Scottsbluff-Gering community leader, deftly guided his committee in balancing the needs of all Nebraska, and especially his adopted part of it, through lean and fat fiscal times.

North Platte and western Nebraska have once-in-a-generation chances to renew our region due in large part to the people who have spoken for us in Lincoln.

It’s our hope western Nebraskans will elect successors who build bridges — as Stinner, Hughes and Williams have — but never let metro Nebraskans forget there’s a state beyond their skyscrapers and tall hills.