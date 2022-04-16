Editorial: World of first Holy Week just like ours

Easter Sunday is the one part of the Easter story that doesn’t match our everyday life.

What transpired over the first Holy Week before it was as depressingly familiar in human experience then as now.

If readers of its New Testament accounts don’t reflect on 2022 as well as 30 A.D. (the most commonly accepted year for Jesus’ death), they’ll miss why Easter’s empty tomb remains so significant.

To set the scene:

Tiberius, the first imperial successor to Caesar Augustus, ruled the entire Roman world. Palestine had been under Roman control nearly a century.

The Jewish people were in the sixth century of their nation’s second residency in the Promised Land since slavery in Egypt.

Unlike the first, the time of Israel’s judges and kings, they had been under foreign rule except for 100 years of independence prior to Rome’s takeover in 64 B.C.

Rome directly ruled Judea, including Jerusalem and Bethlehem, through Pontius Pilate. The rest of Palestine, including Jesus’ home region of Galilee, was governed by monarchs answering to Rome.

All Jews traveled to Jerusalem for their major festivals. It of course was Passover, the great remembrance of Israel’s escape from Egypt, that drew Jesus and his disciples there that fateful week.

Christians naturally refer most to the religious meanings of that week. But it also capped the conflict between Jesus’ “Good News” — summed up in his “new commandment,” given that week, to “love one another as I have loved you” (John 15:12) — and humans’ endless array of excuses for doing anything but that.

Politics drips incessantly from all four Gospels, just as it does from history books and today’s news stories.

The Jewish people had their own parties. The Pharisees insisted on by-the-book adherence to Moses’ law. The Sadducees preferred accommodation with Rome. The scribes were the political and religious lawyers; the “chief priests,” the Temple clergy; the “elders,” the political leaders through the Sanhedrin that tried Jesus.

Virtually none believed that a mere man — for so the “son of Joseph” seemed — could teach and speak “with authority.” They didn’t appreciate it when he outwitted them.

Above all, they feared his hypnotic effect on the people and what it might cause.

“If we leave him alone, all will believe in him, and the Romans will come and take away both our land and our nation,” the Pharisees complained at a meeting of the Sanhedrin as recorded in John 11:45-53.

Caiaphas, then high priest, answered: “You know nothing, nor do you consider that it is better for you that one man should die instead of the people, so that the whole nation may not perish.”

They plotted to kill Jesus, then carried it out. Judas Iscariot, one of his disciples, sold him out. All but one of the other 11 fled — and Peter, the one he had named their leader, repeatedly denied knowing him.

Liars testified against Jesus before he himself told the Sanhedrin who he was. His people’s own leaders denounced him to Pilate and incited their people to shout “Crucify him!”

But not only Jews saw to Jesus’ death that first Good Friday.

Pilate, who represented the non-Jewish world, found it easier to kill Jesus than to free someone clearly not guilty.

“I am innocent of this man’s blood,” he said, washing his hands before the crowd. They replied, “His blood be upon us and upon our children” (Matthew 27:24-25).

In that moment, as the Passover lamb was being sacrificed in the nearby Temple, all of humanity unwittingly joined in the ultimate sacrifice of the Lamb of God.

So Christians believe. To them, far, far more was happening that week than anyone then alive realized — culminating with the empty tomb and the living Lord the disciples encountered that Sunday.

He taught all who heard him, and still does, that unconditional, self-sacrificing love for each other is how we are to live. We keep finding reasons not to, reasons that won’t count for much when this life ends.

Fortunately for them and us all — again, as Christians believe — the story did not end that Friday at 3 p.m. Jerusalem time.

He rested on the Passover Sabbath, then completed his mission on “the first day of the week” so all humanity might believe, repent, start over and love anew.

We wish you every blessing this Easter.