Editorial: Year of rebirth in North Platte despite virus

We’re not quite to the end of the Iron Eagle Golf Course saga. But we already know its next chapter will be part of another story.
We’re speaking of North Platte’s emerging renewal, even amid COVID-19.
We still face many challenges, economically, medically and so on, at the forks of the Platte.
But we’ve been blessed with a lot of good news for North Platte over the past month, much of it the fruits of hard work over the past few months and years.
Grand Island-based Chief Industries’ offer to take over Iron Eagle and incorporate it into its multimillion-dollar investment plans in North Platte — whether it stays a golf course or not — is just the most recent piece of good news.
Let’s look back a few months, though, to better appreciate all that has happened.
Even as COVID-19 shut down our schools, constricted our businesses and curtailed our social lives, a couple of things took place that North Platte should long remember.
We resolved, first of all, not to let our small businesses die.
Our neighbors who work for our local and regional community banks leapt to tap Washington’s emergency Paycheck Protection Program so small employers could meet payrolls, pay basic bills and ride out the storm until people could come out again.
And our city leaders made wise use of the Quality Growth Fund (the one we’ll decide Nov. 3 whether to renew) to funnel them extra help and cash to stay on their feet.
The result? North Platte’s best three-month summer — by far — for sales tax collections.
Never forget how “buying local” pays off.
We had another sign of hope during our “lost spring”: the reconstruction of historic downtown’s key streets, wrapped up just two weeks ago and soon to be followed by “street and above” beautification as materials arrive.
After years of debate, city and downtown leaders committed together to proceed just before COVID-19 set in.
We hunkered down, but the street work never stopped. New water and storm sewer lines went in. The 1916 bricks were removed before and reset after. Curbs, sidewalks and parking strips were built or rebuilt.
It all seemed to say, “There will be a brighter day. North Platte will be ready for it.”
Have you noticed how our renamed Canteen District, now rightly listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has flowered at the same time?
Downtown’s QGF-aided facelifts kept going, too. Just one example: Remember how the new Cedar Room’s home (and its neighboring building just north) looked just last winter?
Remember how many storefronts were empty in 2018, when the 1970s sidewalk awnings were taken out. Now all of North Dewey’s storefronts are full between Fourth and Sixth streets.
Two of our own have brought Parkade Plaza under local ownership at last, with plans to refit the long-vacant Alco anchor space.
And just last week, five days after “bricks” reconstruction wrapped up, the Hotel Pawnee began to stir with the first signs of its longed-for revival.
These things don’t just happen. They happen because the people of North Platte, both long-timers and younger generations, have resolved — despite our Bailey Yard and “big box” retail setbacks — to look forward together and invest in ourselves anew.
Chief’s plans in North Platte are both a reaction and a contribution to that resolve.
Our Grand Island friends weren’t our only Nebraska neighbors to step forward in the last 24 months once we finally were ready, as it were, to come out of our shell and see the potential here that so many others have seen.
What’s making the Chief story so remarkable, though, is that its leaders found themselves square in the middle of our quarter-century Iron Eagle controversy almost immediately after saying 14 months ago they wanted to build a senior living complex next door.
And even after watching that unfold last fall, Chief is proposing to take Iron Eagle off the city’s hands, one way or the other, keeping it as a golf course if that makes sense and putting it to another good use if not.
Can there possibly be a better vote of confidence in North Platte and its people?
We still live in troubled times. But wonderful things still can happen. They’re happening here in 2020, of all years. We’re thankful.
