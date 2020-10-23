Editorial: Year of rebirth in North Platte despite virus

We’re not quite to the end of the Iron Eagle Golf Course saga. But we already know its next chapter will be part of another story.

We’re speaking of North Platte’s emerging renewal, even amid COVID-19.

We still face many challenges, economically, medically and so on, at the forks of the Platte.

But we’ve been blessed with a lot of good news for North Platte over the past month, much of it the fruits of hard work over the past few months and years.

Grand Island-based Chief Industries’ offer to take over Iron Eagle and incorporate it into its multimillion-dollar investment plans in North Platte — whether it stays a golf course or not — is just the most recent piece of good news.

Let’s look back a few months, though, to better appreciate all that has happened.

Even as COVID-19 shut down our schools, constricted our businesses and curtailed our social lives, a couple of things took place that North Platte should long remember.

We resolved, first of all, not to let our small businesses die.