Editorial: ‘Yes’ to these 3 ballot measures

Your 2020 general-election ballot includes six state ballot questions, though they cover just four subjects.
Two of them, Amendments 1 and 2, are state constitutional amendments submitted by the Legislature.
The other four resulted from initiative petition drives that met the state’s legal requirements to appear on the ballot.
Initiative 428, which addresses interest rates charged by “payday lenders,” is unrelated to the trio of proposals (Initiatives 429, 430 and 431) that would legalize and govern casino gambling at Nebraska’s racetracks.
Today’s editorial will discuss the two Unicameral-proposed amendments and Initiative 428. We’ll review the gambling proposals here next Sunday.
Amendment 1
Ever since territorial voters barely adopted Nebraska’s first state constitution in 1866, our founding document has said in Article I, Section 2:
“There shall be neither slavery nor involuntary servitude in this state, otherwise than for the punishment of crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”
Amendment 1, quite simply, would remove the italicized words.
Its sponsor, Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, points out they once were used to enable “contract leasing”: renting out prisoners for labor on farms, roads and other projects.
You may have seen movies set in the post-Civil War South (2000’s “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” comes to mind) depicting the practice. Nebraska, one of the few non-Southern states to use it, hasn’t since 1940.
Approving Amendment 1 would purge Nebraska’s last legal vestige of the inhuman idea that humans can be bought and sold — or, in this case, rented.
Some suggest removing the language could damage judges’ ability to require community service or particular work of convicted defendants.
They note that the U.S. Constitution’s 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, has the same exception.
But state and federal constitutions need not read identically, as Wayne noted in observing that Nebraska’s has a broader protection of the right to keep and bear arms than even the Second Amendment.
We’re not persuaded that judges’ ability to tailor jail or prison sentences will be damaged by Amendment 1. That makes this proposal a no-brainer. We urge a “YES” vote.
Amendment 2
This amendment doesn’t affect North Platte now, though it might in time.
State laws on tax increment financing allow an area to be declared “extremely blighted” — rather than merely “substandard and blighted” — if its average poverty rate is higher than 20% and its average unemployment rate is at least twice the statewide average.
If voters adopt Amendment 2, also sponsored by Wayne, developers in an “extremely blighted” area would have up to 20 years — rather than TIF’s usual 15 — to recover eligible costs (usually for infrastructure) from property taxes generated by increases in their project’s taxable value.
Before putting the amendment on the ballot, senators accepted language by North Platte Sen. Mike Groene that also would write the combined unemployment-poverty definition for “extremely blighted” into the state constitution.
Based on recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Wayne says, parts of four nonmetro cities — Scottsbluff, Fremont, Grand Island and South Sioux City — already qualify as “extremely blighted.”
Areas of North Platte north of the Union Pacific tracks meet the poverty standard but not the unemployment standard. That could change in time, however.
As Groene rightly said in Thursday’s Telegraph, TIF was intended “as a tool to upgrade the older infrastructure of communities where many times poverty exists.”
That goal led Groene, with Wayne’s help, to propose and win 49-0 unanimous passage of his innovative “microTIF” bill this year. Groene recommends a “YES” vote on Amendment 2. So do we.
Initiative 428
So-called “payday loans” are small loans at high interest rates that workers can pay off when they get their next paycheck.
Initiative 428 would change state law to allow no more than 36% annual interest on such loans. At present, supporters say, interest on such loans in Nebraska averages more than 400%.
That hurts not only poor and minority Nebraskans but also senior citizens and veterans who sometimes seek payday loans, they say.
Opponents say such a cap would dry up payday loans entirely for those who need them. But surely a 400%-plus statewide rate average testifies to the great risk of locking poor borrowers into debt cycles they cannot easily escape.
Initiative 428 deserves a “YES” vote.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!