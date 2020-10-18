Editorial: ‘Yes’ to these 3 ballot measures

You may have seen movies set in the post-Civil War South (2000’s “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” comes to mind) depicting the practice. Nebraska, one of the few non-Southern states to use it, hasn’t since 1940.

Approving Amendment 1 would purge Nebraska’s last legal vestige of the inhuman idea that humans can be bought and sold — or, in this case, rented.

Some suggest removing the language could damage judges’ ability to require community service or particular work of convicted defendants.

They note that the U.S. Constitution’s 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, has the same exception.

But state and federal constitutions need not read identically, as Wayne noted in observing that Nebraska’s has a broader protection of the right to keep and bear arms than even the Second Amendment.

We’re not persuaded that judges’ ability to tailor jail or prison sentences will be damaged by Amendment 1. That makes this proposal a no-brainer. We urge a “YES” vote.

Amendment 2

This amendment doesn’t affect North Platte now, though it might in time.