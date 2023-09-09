Lincoln County’s most notorious homicide case has at last ended, as it inevitably had to.

Eastern Nebraska news outlets broke the news after Labor Day of the Aug. 31 death of Erwin Charles Simants, nearly 48 years after the night Sutherland and much of west central Nebraska cannot forget.

We pray, first of all, that Simants’ passing at age 77 in Lincoln — where he was confined at the regional center for 44 years — may finally bring lasting peace to the descendants of the Henry and Audrey Marie Kellie family, which Simants decimated on Oct. 18, 1975.

Obviously perfect closure is elusive, especially in this case. But one particular cloud of dread that long hung over them and all of Lincoln County has finally dissipated.

We speak of the fear that Simants, once sentenced to death but then acquitted by reason of insanity, could have been released from the regional center.

Whether Simants would have returned to Lincoln County is moot. All the same, our residents have long cringed at what might have happened if he had.

We should be grateful to the district judges who handled Simants’ case all these years — the late Hugh Stuart, Donald Rowlands and most recently Michael Piccolo — who collectively, consistently judged it was best, even for Simants, that we never found out.

The Kellie murders changed our county. They also have lingered all these years here at The Telegraph, and among Nebraska’s statewide press, for the parallel, precedent-setting legal battle Simants’ acts unleashed.

Immediately after Simants’ arrest, County Judge Ron Ruff and then Stuart imposed “gag orders” on news outlets keeping them out of pretrial hearings.

Their goal was to somehow seat a jury untainted by news coverage. But our late Editor Keith Blackledge, joined by his statewide colleagues, rightly contested the gag orders as an unconstitutional “prior restraint” under the First Amendment.

Nearly a year later, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously backed Blackledge and the Nebraska press. Nebraska Press Association v. Stuart is still taught in journalism school media law classes.

In the end, Simants’ death sentence wasn’t overturned by any action of the press. The Nebraska Supreme Court overturned it because then-Lincoln County Sheriff Gordon “Hop” Gilster had played cards with jury members sequestered during the first trial.

In the second trial, held in 1979 with a Lincoln jury, Simants’ lawyers prevailed with an insanity defense that just three years later would be successfully applied to President Ronald Reagan’s would-be assassin, John Hinckley Jr.

Until last December, Lincoln County had relived the Simants case through mostly annual reviews of his mental health. We also salute Bob Lindemeier, our county’s public defender, who ensured since 1991 that Simants had the legal representation every one of us has a constitutional right to expect.

The events Simants set loose that fall night in Sutherland are forever etched in Lincoln County’s history. We wish, to the extent it’s ever possible, peace for those who have suffered the most because of it and who remain among us.