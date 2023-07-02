Against the tendency to so lionize our nation’s heroes as to drain away their humanity, consider the following from the Independence Day 1941 editorial in one of our ancestor papers, the original North Platte Daily Bulletin:

“Let us not look back at that day in 1776 through a rosy haze of historical fuddlement. …

“Oh, they were not all heroes then, those founding fathers who plunked for independence on July 4, 1776. They were about like us, good and bad, strong and weak, far-visioned and near-sighted — and just middling. They weren’t giants; they were just people like us, with their personal problems, likes and dislikes.

“But in the end, they faced their crisis and they saw it through. When the time came, they decided, and having decided, they allowed neither domestic dissidents nor foreign enemies to stop them.

“That is the one thing to remember about the forebears whose Declaration of Independence we celebrate today. They wanted a world in which they could breathe the air freely. They went out and got it!”

As this piece’s readers would be called on Dec. 7, 1941, so might we ordinary Americans be called at any time. Happy Fourth of July.