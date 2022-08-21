Kudos to NPCC for College Drive

It’s a small thing as street projects go — just one block — but last week’s completion and opening of College Drive near Menards should help North Platte in several ways.

It extends what was Sunrise Drive west from U.S. Highway 83 to South Willow Street, linking up with the driveway to and parking lot on the north side of North Platte Community College’s South Campus (the “McDonald-Belton Campus” to longtime residents).

NPCC hasn’t had such direct access from U.S. 83 before for students, faculty and fans of its sports teams.

Its opening should relieve pressure on the highway’s intersection with State Farm Road, one of our more collision-prone junctions and heretofore the only way to reach the campus off U.S. 83 besides taking Walker Road to Willow.

Of course, College Drive also gives NPCC a higher profile on North Platte’s main north-south highway. The community college footed the bill to buy the land and build the street.

NPCC plans to install a 35-foot by 18-foot digital sign at College and U.S. 83 to tout activities, college leaders say.

College Drive shows it isn’t always the most colossal projects that make North Platte better.