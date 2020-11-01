Letter to the Editor: Google antitrust suit wastes tax money

U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s decision to bring antitrust charges against Google is an irresponsible use of resources amid an unsettled economy.
While many businesses and citizens are making hard choices to prioritize their spending and saving, our nation’s policymakers should be taking the same level of care with our tax dollars. This case is not only a political battle that will jeopardize America’s and Nebraska’s economic productivity and innovation, but it is also a misuse of taxpayer money. The government has already examined a similar accusation against Google, and regulators have already cleared the company of any wrongdoing.
Instead of focusing on this unfair and wasteful political fight, Attorney General Barr should be focusing on helping the nation recover from the pandemic. I urge the attorney general to not use our hard-earned resources for wasteful Washington fights and to abandon this spendthrift lawsuit.
Cari Coakley
Omaha
