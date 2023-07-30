Lincoln County commissioners have given themselves another month to mull whether the wind and solar power zoning regulations they approved in 2020 need revising.

When they hold their hearings Aug. 28, setback distances between wind turbines and the nearest homes likely will be the key issue. (A plan to require decommissioning plans for used-up solar panels ought to be commonsense enough for everyone.)

We don’t have a firm opinion on where setbacks should be set. But it seems a good time for us to restate principles about local and nationwide energy policies we’ve stated here periodically since 2017.

Especially this one: Decisions on whether and how to allow energy projects are too important to our well-being for any of us to be swayed by political elephants and donkeys.

We have no reason to believe that’s going to be the case here in Lincoln County. But partisan politics has intruded far too much already into fights over energy projects in the Sandhills.

Americans are succumbing to absurd, de facto conceptions of “conservative energy” and “liberal energy” when we need all forms of energy — and wise, sober thinking on how to set their mix.

“Conservative energy,” not surprisingly, means fossil fuels but also nuclear power, crippled in past decades by excessive left-wing conjuring of visions of mushroom clouds.

“Liberal energy”? It’s energy types that (at least on the surface) don’t require consuming things to generate them: hydropower, wind and solar.

(You’d think the left would consider cleaner biofuels to have a logical place at the renewable-energy table. Not so with ethanol, at least.)

Fossil fuel supplies are finite. They will run out someday. It’s foolish for “drill, baby, drill” Americans to block progress in renewable energy that can delay when oil, gas and coal run out.

It’s equally shortsighted to insist, at renewables’ current state of development, that fossil fuels can be dropped cold turkey. How’s all that electricity for hybrid or EV cars going to be generated? Ready for a three-day buggy ride instead of an hourlong car ride to Amtrak at McCook (assuming it’s still allowed to run)?

Our energy thinking must be “all of the above.” That also requires regulations to minimize the impacts of any one energy type on plant, animal and human environments.

We’ve said that we doubt there are many geologically sound places in the Sandhills that can physically handle 2023-vintage wind turbines. Great care must be taken in siting. But we can’t just reject wind or solar out of hand.

It’s no different in Lincoln County, which transitions from those fragile sand dunes in the north to somewhat different soil mixes south of the Platte and its branches. Some areas probably can handle wind turbines. Some can’t.

We know that some folks find the operation of turbines to be disruptive. It’s logical to require setbacks to make coexistence easier — but not to say, “We don’t want them, no matter what.”

With that, we’ll see what our County Board comes up with. And what our county’s residents have to say.