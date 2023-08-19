Three, two, one: It’s “budget season.”

We know it’s nowhere near as exciting as football or volleyball season. But Nebraska’s local governments will be deciding over the next two months what they must spend money on in 2023-24 — and how much they’ll need in property taxes to cover what they can’t get from elsewhere.

It’s a season almost every Nebraska property owner cares about. Not that we can tell from the size of audiences at local budget work sessions and hearings.

True, folks turned out in force last fall for Lincoln County’s first state-mandated “joint property tax hearing” for governments that sought more in tax money beyond a preset percentage.

There’ll be another such hearing next month. If one or more of your local governments has to show up, you’ll get a hot pink postcard saying so.

But remember what North Platte City Councilwoman Donna Tryon told last year’s unhappy audience: They were too late.

That’s partly the Legislature’s fault, because state senators have set the annual joint hearing for the last half of September — right on top of another legal deadline to finish local budgets.

If you want to have any kind of influence on next year’s property tax bill, now is the time. Not then.

Follow The Telegraph’s coverage of local budget decisions. Our annual “tax tracker” series gives you an idea of how each decision affects whether your 2023-24 bill goes up or down.

Get copies of proposed budgets. Ask questions. Show up at hearings and speak your mind. (But saying “my tax bill is too high” doesn’t help. Be constructive.)

Don’t forget that if you want the services your governments provide — police, fire, sewers, streets and roads, education, etc. — they aren’t free.

All that said, may we suggest two other ways to blunt your tax bill?

When you next do your state income taxes, claim the generous credits for part of your school taxes and (this year) all your community college taxes. Far too few Nebraskans are.

If you’re 65 or older, disabled or a widow or widower of a disabled veteran, apply next year for a county homestead exemption if you haven’t. Depending on income, you could get a partial or complete property tax exemption. Far too few eligible Nebraskans seek this, either. But you must apply by each June 30.

The Telegraph will be here, as we always are, to tell you how North Platte’s 2023 property tax bills come together. We hope you’ll read along.