Nebraska’s one-house Legislature has gone home, but the “second house” has already convened.

That brings up a petition drive to overturn a new law that better enables parents to choose which school works best for their children. These are petitions Nebraskans should shun.

Legislative Bill 753, which included western Nebraska’s five lawmakers among its sponsors, offers income tax credits to people, businesses, estates or trusts donating to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that grants tuition-and-fees scholarships to parochial or private schools.

Students getting first priority for these scholarships (after children already getting them and their siblings) will be those whose families are at or below the federal poverty level.

But LB 753 doesn’t stop there.

After students in poverty, scholarships could go to eligible students who:

Tried to “option out” to another district but were denied.

Have an “individualized education plan” because they cope with a disability.

“Are experiencing bullying, harassment, hazing, assault, battery, kidnapping, robbery, sexual offenses, threat or intimidation or fighting at school.”

Are in foster care.

Have a parent or guardian who serves in the armed forces or was killed in the line of duty.

Many parents understand one or more of these situations. We also believe most teachers — no matter where they teach — likewise recognize that no one type of school is best for every single child.

A faith-based school might be what a troubled kid needs. Or a public school might be best for another kid facing educational challenges. And every type of school can feature kids bent on making life so miserable for other kids that their targets need to change schools.

Sadly, the Nebraska State Education Association declines to admit that truth.

It wants voters, at least, to put LB 753 on the 2024 ballot. If they get enough signatures, the law wouldn’t take effect New Year’s Day as scheduled.

The NSEA’s argument basically goes like this: Rich people and corporations will flock to the scholarship program to slash their own tax bills. That will cut state funds for public education, which thus will drive up property taxes and hurt poor, minority and rural folks alike.

But the charitable people and companies we know of typically support several causes. It’s unlikely they’ll put all their money in the education basket.

LB 753’s opponents distort the law’s text in claiming it lets donors write off up to half their state income taxes.

The law says their annual tax credits are limited to the lowest of these three amounts: 1) their scholarship contributions that year; 2) half of their state income tax liability; or 3) $100,000 for individuals or companies or $1 million for estates or trusts.

That doesn’t add up to multimillion-dollar tax breaks, though the total credits might or might not add up to money the state can’t afford to lose. If so, the state’s investment can be pared back.

LB 753’s co-sponsors include the Unicameral’s two African-American senators, Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney, whose northeast Omaha districts include thousands of poor and minority students whose parents can’t afford to consider nonpublic schools.

There are Nebraskans of means who want to help them. Two Omaha foundations, for example, helped launch Nelson Mandela Elementary School in 2015. It’s located in a former Catholic school in Wayne’s District 13 that also served such students and would have benefited from a law like LB 753.

“This is not an anti-public-school bill. This is a pro-parent bill,” Wayne said in a press release opposing repeal. “Parents need more options when the only existing option has been failing kids for generations, which is the case too often in my community.”

Support for education in Nebraska cannot be an either-or matter.

We can’t shirk our duty as citizens to support our public schools. We have countless dedicated educators working in them. They’re the only option in most small towns and counties.

But neither should we act as though private and faith-based schools have no place. We need North Platte Catholic Schools, our city’s Our Redeemer Lutheran School and the other faith-based schools that survive throughout western Nebraska.

All this law does is help Nebraska parents who can’t otherwise consider a nonpublic school option.

If circulators ask you to sign petitions to repeal LB 753, we suggest you politely say, “No thanks.”