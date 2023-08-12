One runs out of superlatives after North Platte’s latest statewide recognition for powerfully taking its economic future into its hands.

But take a close look at that 40-person group photo in our Thursday story on our city being named Nebraska Community of the Year.

We don’t see “elites” or “good ol’ boys” there, though we surely recognize most of the folks in Kearney for the Nebraska Diplomats’ announcement.

We see you.

Of course it’s basically impossible for a community to enjoy 100% agreement on any issue (except maybe in incorporated Monowi, Nebraska, given its official population of 1).

So we know the population of North Platte isn’t in total agreement on recent developments. Some have expressed public objections to this or that initiative or voted “no” in meetings or at the polls.

And yet we see you, the people of North Platte, Nebraska, in 2023, behind every big story in what has proved to be a breathtaking past few years.

Now you believe, as we long have.

This city at the forks of the Platte, this home of Buffalo Bill, Bill Jeffers and the women of the World War II Canteen, wouldn’t be what it is or has been had the generations before us not believed this was a place where a community could be built and grow.

As these pages have said so often before, North Platte simply has too much going for it for us to turn inside ourselves and say we should let our community fade away or even die.

We had some rough decades after nearby Gerald Gentleman Station was finished, though. Farm crises, brain drains and other setbacks have a way of sapping faith.

So why has it been different since, oh, about five years ago?

Sometimes the right mixture of people, with the right motivations and passions for the place where they live, come together at the right time.

New people have come in. Others have come home. We saw examples of both types in that photo of elected officials, business leaders and longtime residents.

Sometimes the brain drain runs in reverse. Really. It’s not hopeless.

Our impressive list of economic projects has surely got Nebraska’s attention. The Canteen District. Sustainable Beef. District 177. The rail park and port authority. Lots of housing. Strong local votes to help ourselves through the Quality Growth Fund and to modernize our recreational facilities.

They’ve built on each other and shown we’re done feeling sorry for ourselves.

We’ll do for ourselves as we must, but we welcome partners from elsewhere in Nebraska. And they’re saying “yes” to that now. They see we believe.

Communities can’t rest on their laurels. The very nature of human economies requires them to believe in each other, to buy and sell and trade, to support and be true to each other.

So North Platte will always have plenty to do. But this Nebraska Community of the Year Award, and the people in that photo representing all of you, shows we’ve heeded the greatest lesson of all.

Just believe.