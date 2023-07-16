Please pardon us for being wistful as one phase of The North Platte Telegraph’s history ends and another begins.

When you pick up our next print edition Tuesday, you’ll find twice as many pages. More news. More sports. More lifestyle stories, comics and puzzles.

That’s how it’ll be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from now on in the print Telegraph, now in its 143rd year of serving North Platte and west central Nebraska.

We’re excited. We hope you will be.

But we’re wistful also — because the Sunday newspaper you’re holding, if you’re holding it instead of reading this online, also is the last of its kind.

Starting Monday (also a new thing, but more on that in a moment), the daily Telegraph moves completely to the digital realm. Each day’s “e-edition” will be the daily Telegraph.

But come Tuesday, we cease the paper-and-ink daily Telegraph that first appeared on March 24, 1896.

In truth, we’ve never been a seven-day daily. But our daily e-edition that starts on Monday will be. You’ll see it every day on nptelegraph.com, in addition to our 24-hour-a-day news feed there.

We’ve printed on each of the week’s seven days at one time or another, though Harvey W. Hill’s original six-day print schedule was the one you’ve known: Tuesday through Sunday mornings.

Even then, the weekly Telegraph begun on April 14, 1881, kept appearing alongside our daily until New Year’s Eve 1924. For a couple of those years, it even came out twice a week.

Hill’s successor, Albert P. Kelly, changed the daily schedule on June 14, 1900. For 77 years, The Telegraph printed Monday through Saturday evenings. The Saturday paper was the large weekend edition.

That continued through our Nov. 1, 1946, merger with the original Daily Bulletin — itself a five-day morning paper — and until Sept. 11, 1977.

Our owners at the time, the Seacrest family, then tried an experiment. For nearly two years, we remained a six-day afternoon paper but printed Saturdays through Thursdays, taking Fridays off.

On June 27, 1979, we went back to where Hill had started in the first place.

Change is a constant, and so has it been in newspapers. What will readers and advertisers support? And what does it cost to provide our product?

Which brings us to the other change our owners, Lee Enterprises, have made to our operation at 621 N. Chestnut St.

Our press has gone silent.

The three-day-a-week Telegraphs you’ll get in your mailboxes and see in our racks will all be printed at the Grand Island Independent.

For the first time since 1870 — four years after Union Pacific founded our community — there’s no physical newspaper serving North Platte that is actually being printed in North Platte.

Funny thing, though: Grand Island’s paper, as we reported ourselves in 2020, was also North Platte’s first permanent paper (after the itinerant Frontier Index that traveled with the U.P. track gangs and “Hell on Wheels”).

Maggie Eberhart and Seth Mobley founded the Platte Valley Independent on Jan. 1, 1870. Six months later, they literally were run out of town by angry U.P. shop employees who didn’t like how the couple (they would later marry) had reported on their chief mechanic.

The Platte Valley Independent debuted in Grand Island on July 2, 1870. Its North Platte press stayed behind, printing papers related to our own through later mergers.

In 2008, Grand Island’s and North Platte’s dailies came under common ownership. And now The Telegraph — North Platte’s oldest business other than U.P. — is being printed by one of our own ancestors.

You can’t make up this stuff.

It’s a lot of change. We here didn’t wish it. But we’re hardly blind to the course of our industry, not to mention the Computer Age.

This day was inevitable. But The North Platte Telegraph continues.

Our daily newspaper product endures in bits and bytes, now truly seven days a week. We’re still with you in print and ink three days a week and all the time on nptelegraph.com.

We’re still offering what our founder, James McNulty, promised in our first issue: “All matters of local import, and the news of the day, will be presented as fully as possible.”

Thanks for being there all these years. Our next chapter starts tomorrow online and Tuesday in print. Hope you like it.