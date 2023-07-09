Nearly five years ago, North Platte’s previous mayor had to break three City Council ties in one meeting to keep an eventual 37-unit housing project on a tortuous six-week track to success.

Last Tuesday, a bold plan for nearly 10 times as many living units of varying types won strong, swift council approval just a week after its public debut.

My, oh my, has North Platte changed.

Our lovely, energetic, sometimes fractious community at the forks of the Platte has written many a fascinating chapter about itself since the Union Pacific’s transcontinental railroad track gangs planted this city in 1866.

Our town exploded into life, then wilted when Hell on Wheels rolled west. But the seeds left behind sprouted, flourished and spread beyond the field of Gen. Grenville Dodge’s “Original Town” at North Platte’s heart.

Despite occasionally halting health and lengthy times of bleak dormancy, North Platte became an incorporated town 150 years ago this September, Nebraska’s fourth-largest city in the 1930s and the focal point of our state’s summer celebrations half a century ago.

From time to time, North Platte’s residents and leaders remember that hometowns are like the crops and livestock we grow for the world beyond.

If we don’t nurture them, they don’t flourish. And they can shrink and die.

So things stood in 2018, after some 40 years of stunted growth, when a new North Platte-Lincoln County housing study came out two months after that contentious 37-lot Dancer Subdivision finally won the council’s 7-1 approval.

We had a great “seller’s market.” Great for sellers. Very, very tough for people wanting to take jobs here.

The 2018 study said North Platte needed to build or replace between 603 and 812 housing units just to build up its housing stock to the point where locals and newcomers have decent choices.

We needed more of everything. More single-family homes. More apartments and rentals. Rehabilitation of older homes so would-be residents can find and afford decent homes freed up when their owners buy something nicer.

And this was two and three years before anyone heard the words “rail park” or “Sustainable Beef” and when most folks thought Platte River Mall was doomed to become a sad, vacant eyesore.

It’s been an exciting time for The Telegraph to document what has indisputably become North Platte’s next period of confident, assertive growth.

But the findings of that 2018 housing study have loomed over it all.

Our housing market was already tight. Still is. And we’re inviting perhaps a couple thousand folks to join us here.

Would we build those 600 to 800 new housing units? And then keep going?

With last week’s bright, flashing green light for Village Park Flats, North Platte has planned for at least 850 new single-family homes or apartments inside city limits, starting with those 37 Dancer lots now half full at West Philip and Dixie.

Between Blue Sky Development LLC’s 342-unit project and DP Development LLC’s 200-unit Victory Village, more than half of those 850 units will sit on the 62 acres north of West A Street made eligible for tax increment financing after an even earlier intense debate in 2016.

Mind you, fewer than half of those homes and apartments have been built. And just before approving Village Park Flats, the council approved TIF use for the next needed housing area — the first tackling our future needs, if you will —not far from the Sustainable Beef site.

We can’t stop now. Still, so many consultants’ studies gather dust on shelves. North Platte did not let that happen with the study that Marvin Planning Associates did in 2018 and now is updating to account for what we’ve done and still need to do.

TIF, for all its controversies, and our chamber’s Shot in the Arm incentives have encouraged local and out-of-town builders to risk building the new homes and apartments we need.

Nebraska’s North Platte-born microTIF program offers similar aid so owners of our classic homes can afford to renovate them to keep or sell.

And a new $1 million state grant will help us clear out the most hopelessly deteriorated homes so new “infill” homes can take their place.

The work never ends. But isn’t it so for our farmers and ranchers? It’s the same with human communities.

Let’s applaud ourselves, then get back to work.