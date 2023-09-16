North Platte Public Schools’ property tax rate will fall next year by more than a mere smidge.

That’s clear from the school board’s failure last week to muster enough votes to maximize its tax-raising power under a first-ever state lid on tax requests.

It’ll take time to see what the board’s 4-2 vote — one more “yes” vote was needed — will mean for our district’s students and teachers.

Before Thursday’s public hearing on a lower request that fits the state’s basic lid, a few facts need to be laid out.

First: There’s no more than a month left to find consensus. Lincoln County must have the district’s final tax request by Oct. 15 for the County Board to ratify final tax rates. The board currently plans a final tax-request vote Oct. 9.

Second: Nine-tenths of the $777,848 shortfall created Monday in the general fund — the fund covering most of what happens in classrooms —isn’t the fault of the district or even the state.

As The Telegraph has reported, the federal government failed to update its figures on students in poverty in time to finalize 2023-24 school aid. North Platte’s aid fell by $708,352 — mainly because new figures weren’t available.

Third: While the original 9.7% tax-request increase is legally off the table, it’s vital to understand just what board members were being asked to approve.

Despite its hype, the state’s new school lid doesn’t limit annual growth in tax requests to 3%. The basic lid also adds smaller percentages based on enrollment, students in poverty and kids for whom English is a second language.

The lower tax request on the table Thursday — as high as the basic lid allows — still would raise North Platte’s tax request by 6.7% over last year. But, again, that’s still some $800,000 under what the newly approved budget needs.

Fourth: Most of the “property tax request authority” sought Monday didn’t involve actual 2023 dollars.

The new lid law lets districts North Platte’s size claim the power to seek 5% more in taxes above the basic lid. Whatever power it didn’t use this year could be saved for future years. (Other lids on local budgets are similar.)

Let’s say the basic lid let you collect $100,000. If you claim the power to add 5% to that, you could ask for $105,000 this year. Next year? $110,250.

But if you don’t claim that power, you’re limited to $100,000 this year. If you claim the extra 5% authority next year, you could collect $105,000 then. But you’re $5,250 behind, and you can’t ever catch up.

When Sustainable Beef (for one) opens and folks who come to work there sign up their kids for school, the district now will have less power to raise the money to educate them — unless voters then lets it raise more.

We’ll see whether the extra property tax relief patrons will get this year affects classroom learning now. But the real impact on students may take time to show up. Patrons might not like it.