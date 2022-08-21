NP voters made utilities public in ML&W birth

Before we temporarily leave the saga of the North Platte Recreation Complex proposal and petition drive, some local history comes to mind.

If city government’s purview (in the views of some) ought to be limited to public safety, streets and utilities, it’s worth recalling that most utilities in this city once weren’t considered to be in its purview, either.

North Platte has publicly owned utilities today — in the form of Municipal Light & Water — because its previous residents demanded them.

North Platte’s early city councils fought hard over whether the city should build and supply a water system itself or leave it to private enterprise.

The City Council in 1887 granted a franchise to North Platte Water Works to install and run the system. But voters in the early 1900s twice endorsed exercising a city option to buy out the company or build a city water system otherwise.

By 1912, after a lawsuit by North Platte Water Works and one more election, water service was left in the city’s hands.

An even bigger fight over public vs. private utilities was brewing by then.

The North Platte Electric Light, Heat and Power Co. had received a city franchise in 1901 to extend electric services citywide, replacing a limited system built in the 1880s.

A pair of Omaha residents bought the company in 1914. Though their franchise had 13½ years to run, they got the City Council to grant a fresh 25-year franchise.

North Platte residents came to rue that decision when the Great Depression struck and their leaders had limited ability to influence electric rates.

They began urging the city to buy and run North Platte’s electrical distribution system, coinciding with Nebraska’s public power movement as private firms hesitated to spend money to extend electrical lines into rural areas.

North Platte Light & Power Co. and its city franchise had been bought in 1923 by Northwestern Public Service Co. (which still provides natural gas to residents today as NorthWestern Energy).

After a court battle, the City Council imposed a 14% electric rate cut on Northwestern in 1933. But the showdown loomed in 1939, when the firm’s 25-year franchise ran out.

Council members proposed a bond issue to build a city-owned plant, but Northwestern countered by successfully circulating petitions to let voters decide on a new 25-year electric franchise.

By a 2-to-1 margin, voters said “no” on May 2, 1939. On Nov. 1, 1940, Northwestern sold its electric plant to Consumers Public Power District (forerunner of today’s NPPD), which reached deals to sell the plant to the city of North Platte and supply its power.

Thus was born Municipal Light & Power, which became ML&W when electric, water and sewer services were combined under it in 1953.

A quote from the 1995 film “The American President” summarizes the moral: “The American people have a funny way of deciding on their own what is and is not their business.”

Ditto with Nebraskans and the people of North Platte.