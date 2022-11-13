Our View: The greatest prizes North Platte won in election 2022

North Platte won twice, not just once, in last Tuesday’s general election.

City voters, having emphatically given themselves the chance to adopt a half-cent sales-tax increase to revamp the North Platte Recreation Complex, did so with a decisive 2-to-1 vote.

It reinforced a remarkable, durable resolve to renew and grow our city — resolve that caught fire in the midst of COVID-19 and has thoroughly transformed North Platte’s attitude along with its appearance and prospects for its economic future.

Then, the morning after, our two District 42 legislative finalists capped their hard-fought campaign with a joint press conference that modeled for Nebraska and our bitterly divided nation how to move forward after a tight election race.

Yes, Chris Bruns and newly voter-confirmed state Sen. Mike Jacobson are both Republicans. Yes, their views are largely similar. Yes, Nebraska — alone among all the states — has a venerated, if embattled, 85-year nonpartisan tradition.

But look around America lately.

Where else do you see candidates in a tight general election enter the room together and both bluntly declare that the well-being of their city, county, district and state is much more important to them than who won and who lost?

We haven’t seen it.

Said Jacobson: “The universal thing is that we care about Lincoln County, we care about District 42, we care about rural Nebraska. And we feel like it’s imperative that the two of us work together as we move forward. And that’s exactly what we intend to do.”

Said Bruns: “It was a close race, but I think we’re setting the standard here for how the state of Nebraska should operate. I think that we can set an example here locally for how our country should operate.

“At the end of the day, we’re neighbors. We’re citizens that have common interests.”

Yes, yes, again yes. The people come first, before personalities and parties. Our system doesn’t work otherwise.

If you know either or both of these men, they wouldn’t say such things lightly in such a public setting. Bravo to both Jacobson and Bruns.

Bravo, too, to North Platte — for it’s the undeniable community momentum of the past few years that both men want above all to nurture.

That’s a bigger prize than agreeing to spend some money to modernize our recreation facilities, vital as a new and improved Rec Center, upgraded Cody Pool and rebuilt skate park will be for us in attracting new neighbors.

North Platte’s history has been marked by brief spurts of development followed by years of retrenchment and repercussions. Some were induced by economic hard times, to be sure. Others were marked by self-inflicted strife.

The Rec Center opened in America’s bicentennial year, during one of those growth spurts. Bailey Yard, the Wild West Arena, “The Mall” (now becoming District 177) and Great Plains Health opened before it. Adams Middle School opened with it. Parkade Plaza, the fruits of downtown’s urban renewal period, opened after it.

The buildings of the Canteen District reflect North Platte’s growth as the 19th century gave way to the 20th. All these structures, and others all the way back to William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s Scout’s Rest Ranch, represent beliefs of earlier generations that North Platte was and would be a special community, one worth being in and from.

Things age, as people do. Not all things (and none of the people) can survive age’s ravages.

But some are strong enough to be worthy of renewal. And new things become necessary so this city at the forks of the Platte can continue to be special for a new generation.

That’s what this generation in North Platte has indisputably committed to doing: preserving the best of what was and investing in what’s needed so future residents someday will see what we see.

We’re moving forward in faith, and despite those who sadly insist there’s no future here. We move in hope that all will eventually look at our revitalized downtown, reinvented mall, Sustainable Beef, the Hershey rail park and soon our reimagined Rec Center and pool as testimony that early 21st-century North Platte reclaimed the optimism and neighborly spirit and hospitality of its history’s best chapters.

Here’s what we won twice this past week: a confirmation that we won’t defeat ourselves. Never forget that.