Partisanship? Count us out

Anyone who expects this space to recommend any individual running in the Nov. 8 election will be disappointed.

Despite an insinuation in a Telegraph letter to the editor printed last week, this editorial page will continue — as it has for several years now — to refrain from endorsing any candidate, be the office federal, state or local.

We will continue to offer our opinions on state and local ballot issues, as we said and have repeated since officially announcing our policy in fall 2018.

But we’re out of the endorsement business. It appears we need to again state our reasons why.

This nation remains awash in extreme partisanship. It’s hardly the first era in U.S. history of which that can be said. Anyway, such is the state of our land.

We generally believe that’s to our national detriment. From many years of observation, it seems clear that the greatest danger to our freedoms and liberty is always posed by whichever major party is in power — with the other party running a close second.

Nebraska has a strong nonpartisan tradition, with roots more than a century deep and permanently entrenched when voters in 85 of our 93 counties approved a one-house, officially nonpartisan Legislature in 1934.

Federal elections and races for most state offices remain contests between Republicans and Democrats (plus third parties that choose to field candidates).

But with the exception of county government, our state’s local offices also are filled without regard to party.

Nebraskans generally believe it’s their business, and no one else’s, to choose their own local officials and state senators without the parties or other outside groups getting in the way.

We believe that’s still the soundest strategy for good local government.

People, groups and parties will still endorse candidates. They of course have total freedom to do so. The Telegraph will list local candidates’ endorsements from such sources when it publishes its fall election Voter’s Guide next month.

But we won’t be among them.

We’re concerned in this space about promoting good public policy and encouraging North Platte and Lincoln County residents and Nebraskans to work together — and not wind up at partisan loggerheads — to solve the nuts-and-bolts, day-to-day problems we all face.

When we write in this space, we want readers to know they’re perceiving the voice of the leaders of The North Platte Telegraph.

Not the voice of any particular person.

And certainly not the voice of a political party to whom that person may belong (remembering that many of our readers are politically independent).

These days, that’s the conclusion far too many Americans jump to when they read a newspaper’s official, unsigned opinion on the best course for our city, county, state or even nation to take.

That’s what we wish to avoid.

Many a paper was founded as a Democratic or a Republican mouthpiece. The Telegraph and its ancestor papers have officially been identified with each at one time or another. But not for a long time.

Beyond general principles such as fiscal responsibility — and we don’t know of anyone around here who doesn’t share that one — we don’t see how most issues that we face each day have anything to do with the party one belongs to.

George W. Norris, the father of our Unicameral, shared that position even after spending 40 years serving in one house of Congress or the other.

Building a road or extending a water line or attracting jobs or helping each other as fellow community members — even if it’s done through our city, county or school district — shouldn’t be supported or opposed because the person offering a solution belongs to one party or the other.

We respect and applaud every one of our local elected officials and all those who seek our voters’ approval to join their ranks. We can’t govern ourselves without them.

But when we write or don’t write in this space, we wish this clearly known:

It’s about the policy. It’s never, ever about the person. Or about a party.

People can disagree with what we write. Of course. But we don’t want you to close your ears because we had happened to endorse someone who belongs to a particular party.

So we choose not to.

With that, may the best candidates win in November.