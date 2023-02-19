The quest has resumed for the ultimate honor for North Platte’s 1941-46 World War II Canteen.

Bills to collectively award the Congressional Gold Medal to the Canteen’s wartime volunteers and 125 Honor Roll communities have been reintroduced in the Senate and House.

All five Nebraska members of Congress are aboard. So are both senators from Colorado, home to half a dozen Honor Roll towns.

We have a request for anyone, anywhere, who has Canteen volunteers or customers in their families or simply admires what took place here:

Please write or email your members of Congress. And ask friends and relatives in other states to urge their senators and representatives to back the Gold Medal.

Tell them about the 6 million service members and families served here, men and women, of every color and creed. And the 55,000 people who served them, driving up to 200 miles and more one way, amid wartime rationing.

May the Gold Medal be a fitting sendoff to those of our Greatest Generation who together created our finest hour on the High Plains.