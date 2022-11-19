Principled opposition vs. willful obstruction: There's a difference

So the saga of North Platte’s resounding vote to improve our city’s recreation facilities ended as it began:

With resistance by certain City Council members who don’t like it.

Even in the face of what we now know wasn’t merely an official, legal, nearly 2-to-1 public vote to raise the city’s sales tax by half a cent to pay for it.

We now know, with Thursday’s certification of the Nov. 8 results, that voters in all four City Council wards decisively approved the Rec Center sales tax by 58.2% to 72.3% margins.

Not merely that: Every single voting precinct in North Platte gave it at least majority support (though it was tight in a couple of the 14 precincts).

The people have spoken. Decisively.

But we already knew that.

Naturally, you’d think this week’s City Council ordinance to raise the sales tax would have sailed through.

Especially when Section 77-27,142.02 of state law says that when voters impose or change a sales tax, the council “shall forthwith proceed” to formally enact the voters’ will.

And yet …

With three council members absent Tuesday — one due to travel, the others to illness — two of the council’s three critics of the Rec Center sales tax, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods, voted against first-round approval of the enabling sales-tax ordinance.

As you may recall, those two, along with Councilman Ed Rieker (the one traveling last week), legally threw up a roadblock in August to putting the sales tax on the ballot by council vote.

That’s why it took a swift, and swiftly successful, petition drive to leave the council no choice.

Tuesday’s 3-2 vote, one short of the needed four, forced City Attorney Bill Troshynski to hastily consult state statutes. He told Mayor Brandon Kelliher he could vote to advance the ordinance — which Kelliher did — but decided on later reflection that it was better to start over Wednesday.

Lest anyone criticize this, note this well: It never should have come to that.

Wednesday, with the two ill council members back, the enabling sales-tax ordinance got 5-2 first-round approval. But a motion to get it over with and waive the next two votes fell short. Tryon and Woods again voted “no” both times.

On Thursday, the council got the votes to waive the last reading and voted 6-0 to pass the ordinance.

That could, and should, have happened Tuesday.

It happened Thursday because Rieker, finally back in town, was the only one of the dissenting trio to give the complete, correct answer to what you do when the voters say “yes” and state law says you must follow through.

While he still thinks raising the sales tax is unwise, Rieker said, “my responsibility is not necessarily to vote what I think is the correct thing to do but to ratify the vote of the people by enacting the tax, which I will do.”

Woods, to his credit, did vote Thursday to waive the last reading. He said he wanted his “no” vote against the sales tax firmly on the record. With that accomplished Wednesday (rather than Tuesday), he abstained from the final vote Thursday.

Tryon, who said Tuesday she was “just being consistent” in voting “no” and repeated her vote Wednesday, wasn’t at Thursday’s decisive meeting at all.

Had either taken Rieker’s approach, they could have voted “yes” Tuesday and found a way to record their opposition later in the week without impeding the result mandated by both the voters and state law.

We applaud Rieker for demonstrating Thursday what “principled opposition” truly looks like.

Let’s be clear here. Elected lawmakers — which council members are — must be free to vote their consciences and cast (or not cast) their votes according to what they gauge to be the prevailing opinions of their constituents.

Like it or not, that’s the stand Rieker, Tryon and Woods took in August against putting the Rec Center sales tax on the ballot.

Even so: The will of the people, directly expressed at the ballot box, overrides all else.

All the more when state law says you shall act after Election Day to formally write voters’ will into law.

There’s a difference, to sum up, between principled opposition and willful obstruction.

As with all things when we govern ourselves, we’re left to ponder the last week’s events and move on.