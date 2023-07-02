Well, Brian Becker’s trying a power move in wanting to transfer his Hastings quarter horse racing license — and his option to add a casino — to Ogallala.

North Platte folks will remember Becker, the quarter horse owner and operator of Hastings’ one-day racing meet, from his initial efforts to capitalize on state voters’ 2020 approval of “racinos” by proposing new ones in North Platte and Gering.

Those plans were in addition to the all-new racino Becker wanted in Hastings, which he now has abandoned amid opposition there.

You’ll recall that North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher broke a 4-4 City Council tie on Aug. 17, 2021, in favor of a two-year conditional use permit for Becker’s North Platte racino project.

That permit will soon expire — without Becker, who parted last summer with the Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma’s Global Gaming Solutions. That’s the firm that bought North Platte’s would-be racino site between Interstate 80 and East Walker Road.

Global Gaming apparently still wants a racino there. But, like Gering, it’s constrained by last year’s Legislative Bill 876 and its 2025 moratorium on new horse track-casino combinations, pending studies on market conditions and socioeconomic impacts of the first ones.

Ogallala leaders have eagerly pursued their own racino, first with Minnesota’s Canterbury Park and more recently with Grand Island’s Fonner Park.

Now Becker has joined with Elite Casino Resorts, the company building Fonner’s permanent casino, hoping to siphon money from all those Coloradoans who flood Lake McConaughy every summer and from I-80 motorists year-round.

As we’ve said before, we think it’s unlikely the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission will approve two racinos 50 miles apart in virgin territory for pari-mutuel horse racing.

Clearly Becker believes transferring his racing license will settle the North Platte-Ogallala “match race.” (As for Fonner, it leaves the Grand Island-Kearney-Hastings racino field to them.)

He has this advantage: LB 876 lets the six current licensees “move such racetrack location to another county in Nebraska that does not have a racetrack one time only …”

However, that’s “subject to approval by the commission” and must be “subsequent to the initial issuance of the market analysis and socioeconomic-impact studies.”

So Ogallala can’t win before 2025.

As always, no one’s talking about the Nebraskans who will succumb to gambling addictions with neon lights and high-roller glamour on their doorsteps.

The legally promised local cuts of gambling taxes will largely pay for the social and law enforcement costs that are bound to follow racinos.

We’re agnostic about whether North Platte or Ogallala gets a racino, because we’re convinced it’d be better for both cities if both sides lose.

Ogallalans, and our friends in Gering, will decide for themselves.

But the upcoming expiration of Global Gaming’s conditional use permit, not to mention the 2025 state moratorium, gives North Platte and its people one more chance to decide whether casinos are right for North Platte.

Yes, state voters gave us the option. That doesn’t mean we should or must take it. Look at Hastings.