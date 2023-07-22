If Americans think through it all for just a few moments, they’ll realize that last month’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the First Amendment and websites hardly covers just one group.

Yes, it’s crystal-clear that the motivation of the Colorado website designer in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis was to preclude her being forced to design a same-sex wedding website against her particular religious beliefs.

Inevitably, our counterparts in the national press are portraying this as a showdown between LGBTQ+ rights and religious freedom — though that issue alone should have been enough for a ruling in the plaintiff’s favor, if the “free exercise” clause of the First Amendment means anything at all.

But let’s remember that the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act forbade all “public accommodations” to deny “the full and equal enjoyment” of their goods and services based on (in the high court’s words) “race, creed, disability, sexual orientation or other statutorily enumerated trait.”

To that, a 6-3 Supreme Court majority replied that “the First Amendment prohibits Colorado from forcing a website designer to create expressive designs speaking messages with which the designer disagrees.”

That’s all-encompassing language, including but hardly limited to religious exercise or expression or promotion of LGBTQ+ beliefs and rights.

It means website designers identifying as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer or nonbinary cannot be made to design a website opposing their beliefs — not even if the Catholic Church or any number of evangelical Protestant churches want them to.

It also means the designer of a website promoting remembrance of the World War II Holocaust can’t be forced to design one for groups denying the reality that Nazi Germany murdered some 6 million Jews (and millions with other characteristics, by the way).

It means atheist website designers can’t be forced to design religious websites. African-American designers can’t be made to design a white-supremacist website. Native American designers can’t be required by the government to design a website promoting the reprehensible belief that “the only good Indian is a dead Indian,” let alone one calling them “Indians.”

And so on, and on, and on.

Colorado’s law does violence to the First Amendment in multiple ways. The wrongs only start with a state government constricting the “free exercise” of religion — or the denial of religion — by those who dare to sell goods and services to the public.

Mandating particular types of speech is also curtailing free speech, not to mention freedom of the press. And not just the speech of website designers using their 21st-century version of print-and-ink presses.

The First Amendment protects everybody. Period. The only thing wrong with the 303 Creative decision is that three justices wouldn’t see or state the matter just that bluntly.