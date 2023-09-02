What a thrilling sight it was to see Memorial Stadium’s “Sea of Red” celebrate volleyball in Nebraska.

In world-record-breaking numbers.

Never has there been a larger crowd for a women’s sporting event than the 92,003 who saw the Huskers and University of Nebraska at Omaha Mavericks battle outdoors Wednesday, after the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers and Wayne State Wildcats opened the night.

“Against all odds,” an NCAA web story declared, “the state known for Kool-Aid, corn fields — and, yes, volleyball — just added a new accomplishment.”

Well, we couldn’t be sure of a world record. But “against all odds”?

Never again can Americans pretend that the epicenter of American volleyball sits on the West Coast or in Hawaii, as so many insisted for years after Title IX became law in 1972.

It’s right here.

Volleyball in Nebraska, you see, didn’t start with Title IX. It started a century ago, right around the time Memorial Stadium was built in 1923.

Organized sports were spreading in U.S. high schools. Girls were playing volleyball, basketball and more. But unenlightened school administrators decided organized athletics weren’t healthy or proper for girls.

With one notable exception.

Girls basketball essentially vanished in Nebraska, but many schools left volleyball alone. More than 175 mostly rural schools had teams in the late 1950s and their own state tournament at Peru State College.

They played in the boys’ shadow. At best. But four-time national champion Husker Coach John Cook has celebrated these hundreds of foremothers as the “hidden DNA” of Nebraska volleyball.

We’re exceedingly proud of western Nebraska’s part in nurturing their seeds.

The first five post-Title IX state tournaments (1972-76) were in Scottsbluff, not Lincoln. Panhandle and west central Nebraska teams won every Class B title save one from 1975 to 1984 before eastern Nebraska fully caught up.

North Platte’s Linda Carlson, who coached our Bulldogs to Class A titles in 1979 and 1980, was among our region’s volleyball pioneers.

So was Ogallala’s Steve Morgan, an honorary coach for Wednesday’s spectacle. The Telegraph’s 2019 story on how he and others made our Keith County neighbor a 1970s volleyball madhouse and pipeline to Terry Pettit’s growing Husker program is part of John Mabry’s new book “Nebraska Volleyball: The Origin Story,” available from University of Nebraska Press.

Throughout Nebraska, volleyball has proved football’s perfect fall partner. Its women play with power, authority and grace. Matches are packed with action. A 10-10 final set is every bit as nerve-wracking and thrilling as a last-minute fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

It helps that the Big Red women have matched Husker football’s five national titles. But look across this land. You’ll find Nebraska women excelling everywhere as college players and coaches.

As pro volleyball belatedly seeks a U.S. foothold, Omaha has not one team but two. It’s hosted five NCAA volleyball Final Fours, including the pandemic-delayed 2021 tournament.

That one, by the way, brought all 64 teams to Omaha. The whole shebang.

“Against all odds”? Ha!

In women’s volleyball, there is truly no place like Nebraska.