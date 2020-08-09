Should western Nebraskans be surprised that two years’ worth of their state senators’ work for property tax relief went down the drain?
We’re not.
But sometimes one has to do the work — regardless of whether one expects success — to illustrate truths.
This, our region’s lawmakers have done very well. We thank them.
One could make a case either way on the so-called “grand compromise” the Legislature is pushing frantically toward Thursday’s finish line of the 2020 session.
But don’t get excited about Legislative Bill 1107’s proposed new income-tax credit based on your school district’s property-tax bill.
As Sens. Mike Groene and Steve Erdman said last week — and as The Telegraph further illustrated — this bill doesn’t deliver property tax “relief” that makes a difference.
It’s yet another bone thrown our way to “settle” the property-tax problem, despite local tax-rate and spending lids and other gimmicks that have been tried.
This bone, naturally, is meant to lure sufficient rural support for renewing Nebraska’s business tax incentives and supporting a possible $2.6 billion University of Nebraska Medical Center expansion with federal help.
We don’t oppose those.
But they might be law by now had more urban senators seriously engaged with our senators’ ideas, such as Groene’s school-aid rewrite and Erdman’s effort to return to valuing farm and ranch land by its income capacity.
Because they wouldn’t, rural lawmakers withheld support as long as they could to try to leverage property tax relief that mattered.
You see the result, such as it is, in LB 1107.
If they believe something is better than nothing, one can understand why many rural lawmakers (though not Groene and Erdman) voted for first-round approval.
It’s not much more than nothing, though.
As The Telegraph showed, the proposed income-tax credit would have equaled only 2.9% of North Platte property owners’ combined tax bill had it been in effect last year.
That’s on top of last year’s 5% direct discount covered by the state’s Property Tax Credit Fund, an earlier bone thrown westward that would stay in place under LB 1107.
Why not put those two together, relate them to a school district’s most recent property tax request and send it the money directly, using the state-aid formula’s income-tax rebate that’s one-tenth of what was promised 30 years ago?
That would somewhat echo the per-student “foundation aid” the state took away back then and that Groene felt would more effectively deliver tax relief — with higher state funding, more fairly allocated — in his plan that Nebraska’s schools wanted nothing of.
It probably wouldn’t have lasted anyway.
We know Erdman spoke for many outside Omaha and Lincoln last week in saying the only true property tax relief reduces one’s final tax bill from the year before.
But even our most dramatic tax-relief efforts — abolishing property taxes for state government in the 1960s and slapping the tax-rate and spending lids on local governments in the 1990s — couldn’t permanently deliver that.
We also have to pay for the government we want, especially locally.
That’s the price of having (for example) good schools and good city services, plus 93 counties of all sizes instead of fewer, larger ones. (Wyoming has only 23.)
But it’s time to sum up the two key truths western Nebraska has learned, or relearned, during the two years of the 106th Legislature:
» Too many in Omaha and Lincoln see Nebraska as a 50-mile state, not a 500-mile one. Nebraska’s fiscal status quo favors the east. It isn’t likely to change anytime soon.
» Most eastern senators (and eastern governors) like property taxes, at least to the extent they let them ignore us in the west.
They use them as an excuse not to equalize tax burdens among income, sales and property taxes. And they fuel the 50-year-old canard that the Legislature isn’t responsible for high property taxes — or for helping to offset them — because the state doesn’t collect them.
(Never mind that the Legislature sets all the property-tax rules and won’t approve any major local alternatives beyond city sales taxes, which lawmakers in the 1970s said they never should have allowed.)
What voters do with those truths is up to them. Meanwhile, LB 1107 will pass and probably should.
Just don’t call it tax relief. We’ve heard that before.
