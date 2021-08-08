Editorial: A new tool for old-house repair

Solving North Platte’s housing problems, as our city-county 2018 housing study made clear, cannot be just about building new homes and apartments.
Nearly six of every 10 single-family homes here are 60 years old or older. The majority are owner-occupied. Some are rented out.
Many, likely most, need work. That’s just the nature of older homes.
Now, 19 months after its conception, “microTIF” — a North Platte-born solution to help their owners better afford to fix them up — is officially available here.
Now we find out how state Sen. Mike Groene’s brainchild works in practice.
If your older home needs repairs or remodeling (or even replacement), and you could gradually get back some of the property taxes you might face for getting that work done, would it be easier to take the plunge?
That’s what “regular” tax increment financing is all about. That’s the idea Groene thought to apply in miniature to lift up the livability of older homes.
We think so, too, so we encouraged the Legislature in this space to give microTIF a try. State lawmakers did, in a rare 49-0 vote a year ago.
It took our City Council awhile to pass the necessary resolution to make microTIF available. But as of last Tuesday, it has.
Now it’s in your hands.
Call City Hall for details of how microTIF works and what it’ll take to use it. (You also can search “microTIF” on nptelegraph.com.)
The kinds of repairs and remodeling we’re talking about require a city building permit. Get the information for your permit, and you’ll have what you need for the microTIF form.
Once City Hall signs off on them, you’ll have two years to get the work done and have the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office certify that you did.
After that, you’ll start getting the refunds — for up to 10 years, depending on the amount — based on whatever property taxes are generated by the increase in your property’s taxable value.
That’s basically it.
There’s one catch: If your older home isn’t in an area already “substandard and blighted” for “regular” TIF, it’ll have to be so designated to benefit from microTIF. City Hall’s still working on that part.
Meanwhile, North Platte has 338 homes built in or before 1961 already inside TIF-eligible areas. Look at our latest nptelegraph.com story for a map of those areas. (City Hall has it, too.)
So some of you are good to go.
We’ve been encouraging new home and apartment construction to give new residents and homebuyers more choices. But the housing study didn’t mince words: Older-home rehabilitation is vital, too.
North Platte has many handsome, sturdy, quite affordable older homes. Most don’t need to be replaced and shouldn’t be. Many just need TLC.
Now our city has two tools toward that end. Besides microTIF, Phase 3 of North Platte’s “Shot in the Arm” program includes incentives to fix up eight 1961-or-earlier homes (which could be anywhere in town).
Does microTIF make sense for you? That’s truly up to you. It won’t hurt to check it out.