Editorial: Community grows on trust

It’s so very easy, especially now, to assume the worst about persons and people:
“They,” whether an individual or a group, are in it for themselves. They’re lying (or only telling part of the story). They won’t listen to you, though they say otherwise.
Throw in the reality of crime, and the many public or private ways we don’t live up to our own ideals, and the message is unmistakable: Don’t trust “them.”
If one wants to know why we’re so divided and our democratic republic so battered, one need look no farther than politicians and their handlers, be they on the left or right, who constantly urge us not to trust.
We’re not focusing today on them, except to warn our readers (ironically, we know) against being blind to the motivations — usually winning an election or control of a lawmaking body — of partisans demanding trust in “us” over “them.”
We’re more concerned with the people we really, truly can and should know best.
Each other. The people of North Platte, or the community in which you happen to live.
To borrow an old phrase: If you can’t trust your neighbor, who can you trust?
Christ said a house divided against itself cannot stand (see Mark 3:25) before Abraham Lincoln did. Small communities best prove that passage’s timeless truth.
Communities where folks don’t trust each other withdraw inside themselves. They shrivel. If they’re small enough, they can die.
But when we take chances on trust, when we come together, that’s when we grow and prosper and rediscover what it means to have a healthy, vibrant community.
North Platte in recent years has seen the difference trust makes, as well as what happens — or, more to the point, what doesn’t — when trust is at a low ebb.
We’ve been heartened and gratified at the ways our town has been renewing itself. Housing and business projects. The launch of Platte River Mall’s reconstruction. Downtown’s rebirth as the Canteen District, capped last week by that magnificent arch.
And yet, as more potentially game-changing economic development proposals present themselves, one can still hear “Don’t trust them” between the lines from some of us.
Where does that come from?
Ancient mistakes loom large and long — Iron Eagle Golf Course’s ill-fated riverfront location, for one. Maybe ill historical odors linger after 150 years (North Platte’s Wild West, railroad-birthed infancy) or 100 (our more lawless “Little Chicago” period).
There’s also the contempt of too much familiarity with each other — particularly our failings — after living together too long.
But how fair is any of these reasons to North Platte residents of 2021?
This is a community and a region where the teachings of Christ and Christianity still matter, no matter where we worship.
Martin Luther, the original founding father of Protestantism, offered a directly relevant teaching regarding trust in each other.
Luther never shied away from the reality of humans’ inherent tendency toward sin. Yet in his Small Catechism of 1529, he said this about the Eighth Commandment, “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor” (Exodus 20:16):
“We should fear and love God so that we do not betray, slander or lie about our neighbor, but defend him, speak well of him and explain his actions in the kindest way.”
How well are we Americans doing at that?
Luther basically urges us to give each other the benefit of the doubt (although he likely would agree skepticism is called for should a specific person provide reason not to).
Or, put another way: Does the person providing a fact or offering an opinion believe what he or she is saying?
It’s our belief that most people do, at least around here. That extends to our community leaders, elected and otherwise.
That should lead us all to assume we’re each offering the best we have when we make decisions together.
Yes, we might prove foolish in what we say or believe. But that’s quite different than being unworthy of trust.
We have less control over the extent of trust across our state, nation and world. But let’s be most willing, and more willing, to give each other a chance at home.
The past couple of years in North Platte prove that’s the healthier way to be.