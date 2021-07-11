Editorial: Community grows on trust

It’s so very easy, especially now, to assume the worst about persons and people:

“They,” whether an individual or a group, are in it for themselves. They’re lying (or only telling part of the story). They won’t listen to you, though they say otherwise.

Throw in the reality of crime, and the many public or private ways we don’t live up to our own ideals, and the message is unmistakable: Don’t trust “them.”

If one wants to know why we’re so divided and our democratic republic so battered, one need look no farther than politicians and their handlers, be they on the left or right, who constantly urge us not to trust.

We’re not focusing today on them, except to warn our readers (ironically, we know) against being blind to the motivations — usually winning an election or control of a lawmaking body — of partisans demanding trust in “us” over “them.”

We’re more concerned with the people we really, truly can and should know best.

Each other. The people of North Platte, or the community in which you happen to live.

To borrow an old phrase: If you can’t trust your neighbor, who can you trust?