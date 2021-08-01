Editorial: Council should take next step on beef plant

North Platte City Council members Tuesday will finally be asked to officially lend the city’s aid to the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking project.
It won’t be the vote to sell the former sewer lagoon for the plant site and provide tax increment financing. Not yet.
But a city commitment will be made if council members grant a forgivable $1 million Quality Growth Fund loan toward our ranching neighbors’ planning costs.
We call on the council to take that step.
Let’s be clear, however, about what that last sentence does not mean.
» It doesn’t mean The Telegraph will automatically support every major economic development proposal someone puts out there.
If we don’t believe a given project is best for North Platte, or if we believe that certain aspects of a project are ill-advised, rest assured we will say so in this space.
» It also doesn’t mean we will automatically support every detail of the final plan Sustainable Beef presents to the city or to state or federal regulatory agencies.
We don’t believe in “done deals” that must be accepted hastily and uncritically. Even now, though, neither applies to Sustainable Beef’s yearlong project that has some distance to go.
Any plan, even if it appears in the balance to be a good one for our community, can and should be open to modification to benefit the most and inconvenience the fewest.
If Sustainable Beef’s formal plan should be found wanting in controlling odors or safely treating and disposing of wastewater and the waste products of meatpacking, city officials must be ready to insist on necessary changes.
If they don’t, that task falls to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, which also would involve interested federal agencies.
Remember this: The NDEE also will take public input. That agency, not the city, ultimately will decide whether this beef plant gets built or not.
All that said, we’ve seen no convincing reason to oppose what would be North Platte’s biggest economic game-changer since Walmart built its distribution center here two decades ago.
QGF came into being in 2001 because community leaders realized they needed more incentives besides TIF (which Walmart did receive) to lure more major employers to town.
North Platte is a railroad town and always will be. But we simply cannot leave our economic health to whether Bailey Yard is hiring or laying people off.
It’s imperative to develop more major employers the size of the Walmart DC and Great Plains Health. Sustainable Beef would be another, both directly and through related businesses likely to accompany it.
If we pride ourselves in our cattle heritage and support our cattle growers, it would be the height of hypocrisy to literally turn up our noses at the prospect of their building a meatpacking plant in our midst.
Residents who fear being overwhelmed by odor and stink nonetheless have legitimate concerns. One cannot live 60 miles from a “Big Four” plant in Lexington and not realize that.
This plant’s organizers propose to use the most up-to-date technology to combat odors. City leaders must use their good judgment in weighing whether it’ll eliminate them or at least reduce them to tolerable levels.
Remember, also, that building next to the city wastewater plant is part of the anti-stink strategy. Winds typically blow from the north-northwest half the year, away from the bulk of North Platte.
None of the active or retired lagoons has come close to being breached by floodwaters. Neither have the few industries between the would-be beef-plant site and the South Platte River.
This plant would go inside the retired lagoon’s existing berm. Its base must be raised substantially to build the plant, but that still leaves several feet of flood protection. It’s unreasonable to think Sustainable Beef wouldn’t enhance the berm even more.
Who might take those 875 jobs? Well, they’ll be open to anyone already around here, too. And $50,000 a year is good money, last we looked.
We don’t have Sus-tainable Beef’s final plan. But the QGF loan would help finish it.
Nebraska is “the beef state.” North Platte is the gateway to “God’s Cow Country.” And the potential of a $1 billion annual economic impact cannot be ignored in making North Platte a healthy regional economic center once more.
Let’s help our neighbors and grant the QGF loan.