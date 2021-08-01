Editorial: Council should take next step on beef plant

Any plan, even if it appears in the balance to be a good one for our community, can and should be open to modification to benefit the most and inconvenience the fewest.

If Sustainable Beef’s formal plan should be found wanting in controlling odors or safely treating and disposing of wastewater and the waste products of meatpacking, city officials must be ready to insist on necessary changes.

If they don’t, that task falls to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, which also would involve interested federal agencies.

Remember this: The NDEE also will take public input. That agency, not the city, ultimately will decide whether this beef plant gets built or not.

All that said, we’ve seen no convincing reason to oppose what would be North Platte’s biggest economic game-changer since Walmart built its distribution center here two decades ago.

QGF came into being in 2001 because community leaders realized they needed more incentives besides TIF (which Walmart did receive) to lure more major employers to town.

North Platte is a railroad town and always will be. But we simply cannot leave our economic health to whether Bailey Yard is hiring or laying people off.