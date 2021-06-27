Editorial: Even when wet, it can be dry

Take 1951, when 33.44 inches of precipitation fell to set a record still standing 70 years later.

North Platte had no measurable moisture at all the first 18 days of 1951. Another 18-day dry spell lasted from late March until early April.

Then the rain began and kept coming regularly into October. North Platte broke its 1915 record of 32.69 inches (still the runner-up total) on Nov. 24.

Still, 1951 ended as it began — with zero precipitation the last 11 days of the year.

Like 1951, 1915 started dry for 18 days. It also went 24 days without moisture in October and November.

Though 1942 claims two spots in North Platte’s single-day Top 10 precipitation chart (first and sixth), it ranks fourth because only 0.02 inches fell over two months that autumn.

What about 1949 (as in “Blizzard of”)? It’s not in our chart. Like a front-running racehorse, it ran in the Top 10 through August and faded down the stretch.

You may recall we had our seventh-wettest year just two years ago. But 2019 started with 15 dry days, registered just 0.13 inches of precipitation through February and saw a two-week dry spell in late summer.