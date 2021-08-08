Editorial: Full steam ahead

We hope this bit of writing finds you having thoroughly enjoyed this weekend’s return of a real live North Platte Rail Days.

You’ll want to hustle downtown this morning if you haven’t yet seen Union Pacific’s mighty “Big Boy” No. 4014 before it chugs on east about 8 a.m.

Rearrange your church schedule if you can and drop by the Fox Theatre as Cecil B. DeMille’s 1939 epic “Union Pacific” plays there at 11 a.m. for the first time since World War II.

As a feature in Saturday’s Telegraph explained, the film’s initial Fox visit coincided with North Platte’s very first “rail days” as April 1939 ended.

While Omaha threw a massive “Golden Spike Days” blowout for the world premiere, North Platte celebrated “Days of ’69” at the same time and premiered “Union Pacific” a day after Omaha.

The common thread? William M. Jeffers, North Platte’s homegrown U.P. president, who made sure his old neighbors got a fair share of the hoopla.

Our modern Rail Days — moved to August when “Big Boy” first came by in 2019 — is taking its place as a fine end-of-summer bookend to June’s pageants and Nebraskaland Days.