Editorial: Give your 2 cents’ worth on mall plan

Both are important. But the night’s most pivotal item is an ordinance facing first-round debate to declare the 1972 mall an “enhanced employment area.”

Without it, the city can’t collect a temporary 1.95% EEA “occupation tax” at the mall — and only at the mall — toward the massive costs of replacing its worn-out paving and redoing 49-year-old water, sewer and electric lines.

Yes, the redevelopment plan also seeks tax increment financing (a far more familiar technique here) for the rest of the $15.63 million Rev wants over time from the city to help repay their estimated bill to update the main mall’s infrastructure.

But it isn’t an either/or between TIF and EEA. It’s both/and. The infrastructure rebuild to revitalize our mall is that huge.

If the council approves the whole package, North Platte will have its best chance to regain the range of shopping and eating options we’ve lost since 2015 and must drive to Kearney to find.

But if the council rejects the whole plan, “The Mall” will just keep fading away.

Some of Rev’s plans would get done if the city approves only TIF and the QGF loan, mall co-owner Mike Works says.